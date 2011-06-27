  1. Home
Used 1995 Chevrolet Beretta Consumer Reviews

21 reviews
A Great general use Vehicle

Michael, 09/25/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A fairly "cool" looking vehicle with performance capabilities and good fuel economy! Handling is great and on the last road trip, was getting 420 miles a tank (16 gal) doing 80+ mph. Fairly Large trunk space and comfortable bucket seating. Excellent Braking System and restraint system for high speed driving and safety!

It's OK, not great

shado, 02/25/2009
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Now, I've had mine for about 4 months and compared to my first car and my second car the Beretta is a family car, yes, even the z26. All my other cars are faster off the line and down the track. The only good thing I can say about the Beretta is that it does get good mileage for a V6 and it does get me from point a to point b with out any problems. I would get this car for a young driver but not for the thrill seeker

nice first car

ki, 05/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

very reliable car, i love it for a first car

Great Car

floridacats, 01/19/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my Beretta slightly used. Have had it for 12 years now and have 213,000 miles on it. Yes it needs a new engine but It has given me little trouble and I wish too Chevy would make them again. It has good space inside for tall drivers. I'll be sad to see her go.

Great car

Drew, 03/11/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had my beretta for a little less than a year now. i have had all kinds of things go wrong with the car but i dont care, i still love it and since im a mechanic i plan to keep it until the rust takes out the floor and i gotta use it like a flintstones car. The engine is strong and the comfort is great for a compact car, the only thing that should be different about the car is the fact that the car isnt made anymore

