Used 1995 Chevrolet Beretta Consumer Reviews

A Great general use Vehicle Michael , 09/25/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A fairly "cool" looking vehicle with performance capabilities and good fuel economy! Handling is great and on the last road trip, was getting 420 miles a tank (16 gal) doing 80+ mph. Fairly Large trunk space and comfortable bucket seating. Excellent Braking System and restraint system for high speed driving and safety!

It's OK, not great shado , 02/25/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Now, I've had mine for about 4 months and compared to my first car and my second car the Beretta is a family car, yes, even the z26. All my other cars are faster off the line and down the track. The only good thing I can say about the Beretta is that it does get good mileage for a V6 and it does get me from point a to point b with out any problems. I would get this car for a young driver but not for the thrill seeker

nice first car ki , 05/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful very reliable car, i love it for a first car

Great Car floridacats , 01/19/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my Beretta slightly used. Have had it for 12 years now and have 213,000 miles on it. Yes it needs a new engine but It has given me little trouble and I wish too Chevy would make them again. It has good space inside for tall drivers. I'll be sad to see her go.