Used 1995 Chevrolet Beretta Z26 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Beretta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Measurements
Length187.3 in.
Curb weight2756 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Arctic White
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
