Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Look Out Below
All other SUV's stand way below the '07 Avalanche. I purchased 2 months ago and it now has 6,000 miles of trouble free driving. I traded an '03 Yukon for it and would never go back. This is the best truck/SUV I have ever owned. I would highly recommend, and have to family and friends. The styling is dead on and they fixed the cheap interior and exterior finishes of earlier models. Look for the LT-3 with the 20" wheels option which will save about $3K from the LTZ package with same options.
My first truck!
This truck absolutely is a head turner. I get compliments all the time. A co-worker has a previous model, and he loves my new and improved model. Very quiet cabin, strong engine, very tight fitting/looking panels inside and out. The black color just makes the truck look that much better. The premium cloth seats are very comfortable, midgate design very handy. I've got the L1 model(2-wheel drive) w/ sunroof, DVD player, premium sound, and woodgrain interior. Oh check out the climate control on this thing, looks "importish". Man is this a truck or a luxury sedan? Chevy hit a home run with this one!
Perfect
This vehicle is awesome. Drove it to Colorado in the '06 blizzard. It handled like a Caddilac. I am from Florida, and drove it through ice and snow with no slipping or sliding. Passed other 4x4s stuck or in the ditch. Great job Chevy! Love the part time 4cyl to 8 cyl option. My teen daughter loves the sound system. I owned a Dodge 4x4, but will never drive anything else but an Avalanche. I recommend this vehicle to someone who enjoys a comfortable quiet solid ride.
Cutting my losses!
Please do your research, before you buy an Avalanche. Consumer Reports rates all years, but 2012, as worse/much worse than average. We bought our LTZ new in 2007 and currently have 97,000 miles on it. I was pulling my camper home last year, from a camping trip, when, about 6 hours from home, the transmission failed (87,000 miles on the vehicle). Fortunately, I found a Chevy dealer close by and they were amazing (wish they were closer to home!). I've had most all of the problems that Consumer Reports and owner reviews have detailed. Power steering pump replaced; starter replaced; routinely replace TPMS sensors; back-up lights stay on sometimes, running battery down; currently having intermittent problems with the all-wheel drive, stability control, and traction control systems (don't know what's going on there); and myriad of electrical problems. I contacted Chevrolet's Customer Assistance Center and got the standard response that it's probably abuse and poor maintenance, completely discounting Consumer Reports' and owners' reviews. My local mechanic, I refuse to go to a Chevy dealer - don't trust them, suggests that I unload the Avalanche before anything else major happens. This is really sad, since I love the vehicle and hate to part with it. Like another reviewed said, it's truly a love/hate relationship. Update 9/20/2016 - Got rid of this headache in March. Bought a new GMC Acadia and love it. It tows my camper better than the Avalanche and it's only a six cylinder. Hope it gives me better service! I bought a 10-year, 100,000-mile extended warranty, just in case!
My first truck - Excellent Choice
Went to the dealer and drove a fully loaded 2007 Silverado Classic and also the 2007 Avalanche. No comparison, the ride was extremely smooth and with included and removable lockable cover, ease of conversion to 8' truck bed as well as Active Fuel Management (idles to 4 cylinders on the highway) - it was a no brainer. Would be nice to have more cab storage, but couldn't have gotten a better buy for the money. Getting 18mpg in town and 20 on the highway.
