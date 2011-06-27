Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche Consumer Reviews

2004 Chevy Avalanche 4x4 Gus , 08/07/2010 25 of 25 people found this review helpful My first impression was how dumb it was to merge an suv and truck. I test drove it and I fell in love. Like me, I don't work construction or in a farm and I don't tow heavy but have a good size family. This vehicle is intended for those city dwellers that like to camp, drive on vacation or have to take a trip to the dump. It has been so wonderful to be able to provide such a diversity when needed and GM had given me the tool. I replaced items that I feel I wanted to change to have peace of mind and not because the manual says so. It has not leaked, stopped cause any issues let alone a check engine light. Report Abuse

Very Happy SA , 07/08/2009 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased this as a pre-owned vehicle to supplement my prior truck on account of a growing family. It has been excellent! I am pleased that its value still exceeds what I paid for it. We recently purchased a travel trailer, and it tows with an ease that makes one feel a trailer is not present. The only repair I have had is the power window motor on the passenger door - a common problem with GM trucks.

Love my Avalanche Jim Lane , 09/10/2016 1500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used about 6 years ago. I've had just a few minor problems. The tensioner for the AC belt broke. (Repaired myself for about $75). The 6 disc cd changer quit, but it was 10 years old, and well used. Overall, this truck is still very mechically sound. Very comfortable ride quality. Still runs like new. What else can I say.....I love my Avalanche. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I would buy another one Joe V , 01/26/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased new almost 4 years ago. After 58,000 miles, I have not had one major repair. Changed oil and it goes. In nearly perfect condition, with original tires and brakes. Never a problem. The black plastic began to fade and the dealer refurbished it, under warranty without charge with an improved treatment. Every year me and 3 friends take it on our golf trip- 4 men, 4 sets of clubs and our luggage- and we usually take the clubs of the rest that fly down. Have hauled 10 foot sheets of drywall, skids of pavers and also trailered a huge camper approx 10,000 pounds. Reliable!