  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Avalanche
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Avalanche
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,185
See Avalanche Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,185
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,185
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434/558 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,185
Torque330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,185
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,185
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,185
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,185
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,185
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,185
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,185
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room62.0 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,185
Front track65 in.
Curb weight5478 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach27.4 degrees
Maximum payload1322 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length221.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base130 in.
Width79.8 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,185
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Sunburst Orange Metallic II
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Arrival Blue
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,185
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,185
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,185
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Avalanche Inventory

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles