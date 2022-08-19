Top 10 EVs With the Longest Range

- Edmunds ranks the top 10 electric vehicles in order of range.
- Results are from Edmunds' real-world evaluations, not EPA or manufacturer estimates.
- Range anxiety may be a thing of the past.
Electric vehicles are gaining more widespread acceptance, but there's still one aspect that poses a huge obstacle for those considering the leap: range. Range anxiety is real, especially when you consider the unreliability of public chargers, but EV manufacturers have made real progress on extending the distance you can travel on a single charge.
We've compiled our top 10 range-leading EVs, based on Edmunds' real-world results. We test each vehicle on a set route in Southern California that features approximately 60% city roads and 40% highways and drive until there are only 10 miles of range remaining. We add those 10 miles to the distance driven and that determines our results. These tests are also conducted with the windows up, climate control set to 72 degrees and the vehicle set in the default drive mode.
A note about the vehicles listed below: While our EV leaderboard lists the individual vehicles tested and their relevant configurations, we have condensed the leaderboard to list the model only. Placement is determined by the longest-range variant we tested, although other versions are noted in the model's text.
The first vehicle from newcomer Rivian impressively makes this list. The R1T is a pickup that is almost as large as a typical full-size truck. On our test, the R1T Launch Edition managed to travel 317 miles in the maximum range setting that should only be used occasionally in order to maintain battery longevity.
That beats the EPA estimate by 3 miles, but it's important to note that this truck weighs more than 7,000 pounds and its 135-kWh battery is one of the largest on this list. Our achieved consumption stands at 46.9 kWh/100 miles, making the R1T one of the least efficient EVs we've tested. That means you'll be spending more on charging than you would on pretty much any other EV, but the running cost is likely still lower than if you drove a gasoline-equivalent truck.
Tesla changed the automotive landscape for the better and its latest vehicle, the Model Y, is an undeniable success. It's based on the Model 3 and is an electric alternative to the growing class of compact crossover SUVs. With a full charge in extended-range mode, we squeezed 317 miles out of the 2021 Model Y Long Range against an EPA estimate of 326 miles. Our achieved range figures out to a very favorable 26.2 kWh/100 miles, making it one of the most efficient EVs out there. We've also run a 2020 Model Y Performance, which achieved maximum range of 263 miles (against a 291-mile estimate) and burned through electrons at a rate of 29.6 kWh/100 miles.
It is important to note that our test procedures do not account for a "reserve" charge that Teslas have past an indicated depleted battery. This reserve range is not consistent, however, and can be affected by weather, driving style and other factors. In the interest of safety, we did not run them past "empty" and do not recommend this for you either.
This sporty EV is about the size of a compact SUV and returned 323 miles on the Edmunds EV evaluation loop, beating EPA estimates by 13 miles. That's with the single-motor EV6 Wind, which features a 77.4-kWh battery as opposed to the smaller 58-kWh battery in the base EV6 Light model. The resulting 26 kWh/100 miles is impressively efficient, and on top of that, the EV6 is fun to drive. While the rear-wheel-drive Wind was the range winner in the lineup, we also tested a dual-motor all-wheel-drive GT-Line version with 20-inch wheels. It traveled 283 miles on our loop, with noted efficiency at 29.5 kWh/100 miles.
The EV6 is a close cousin to the funky-cool Hyundai Ioniq 5 which we also evaluated. That particular test vehicle (an all-wheel-drive Limited model) surrenders some range for the added assurance of traction at all four corners. We traveled 270 miles, beating the EPA estimate by 14 miles. The rear-wheel-drive version is estimated to return 303 miles of range.
The Porsche Taycan 4S comes standard with a 79.2-kWh battery that's estimated to return only 199 miles of range. There's also an optional Performance Battery Plus option that upgrades to a 93.4-kWh battery and an estimated range of 227 miles. That may still seem short and you may be wondering why it made it on this list.
Our 2020 Taycan 4S tester with 21-inch wheels and that larger battery, at the time, carried an EPA-estimated range of 203 miles. On our loop, it went a whopping 323 miles, exceeding the estimate by an improbable 120 miles. As impressive as the range result is, its efficiency is somewhat disappointing, at 32.3 kWh/100 miles. In this case, it's key to remember that this is still a Porsche and some efficiency was sacrificed in the name of performance. We've tested other Taycan variants, and while all have exceeded their EPA estimates, our first test Taycan maintains the highest spread.
There are several models in the Mustang Mach-E lineup, with varying power and range estimates. The 2021 Mach-E California Route 1 model — only available in the rear-wheel-drive, extended-range battery configuration — we evaluated was only estimated to return 305 miles but we beat that with a 344-mile result. It's no fluke either, as every Mach-E we've tested has exceeded EPA estimates by between 5% and 15%.
Even without such strong range results, the Mach-E is one of our favorite EVs. It's powerful and quick, and its sporty handling justifies the Mustang name. It's also practical thanks to its generous passenger and cargo space.
Not only is the Tesla Model S Plaid improbably quick (it accelerates to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds), but it can also really stretch its legs. Our 2021 tester with 21-inch wheels was rated at 348 miles of estimated range. Just don't expect to repeatedly demonstrate that otherworldly acceleration and range out of the same charge since they're mutually exclusive.
As noted earlier, Tesla's past-zero range isn't accounted for in our real-world tests, but the 345-mile result we logged is still very impressive. Helping matters is access to Tesla's Supercharger network, which has proved itself far more reliable than non-Tesla fast-charging networks. As a bonus, the Model S is technically a hatchback, which makes it a lot more practical than a sedan with a separate trunk.
As the follow-up to the groundbreaking Model S, the Model 3 is the more affordable Tesla. With prices starting around $48,000, the Model 3 doesn't skimp on range, but you'd have to shell out about $59,000 for the Long Range version we evaluated (at least, you could until Tesla paused orders earlier this week). A 2021 Model 3 Long Range returned 345 miles compared to its 353-mile EPA estimate.
That's an impressive distance to cover on a single charge and even more remarkable when you compare the price against the few vehicles that have traveled farther on a charge. For a lot of EV shoppers, the Model 3 will likely be the optimal balance of price to range, which explains its popularity.
BMW's first all-electric SUV went big right out of the gate, with an estimated 315 miles of range. We easily pushed past that mark in a 2022 xDrive50 example, getting 377 miles out of a charge before having to stop. Its $85,000 price tag places it out of reach for a lot of people, but those who can afford it will enjoy its spacious interior and distinct interior design. Not everyone will love its controversial oversized grille, but the iX's overall excellence should make up for it.
The iX is about the size of BMW's own X5, which seems to be the perfect size for this price range, both in terms of passenger and cargo space. Its range test result also makes it comparable to the range expected from the X5's gasoline engines. Just keep in mind that you'd spend more time at a charger than a gas pump since its DC fast-charging capabilities aren't as quick as some rivals. Then again, after 300-plus miles, who isn't ready for a break?
Like BMW, Mercedes-Benz was late to the EV game, but the automaker's proving that the wait was worth it with the EQS. It's a big luxury sedan that represents the all-electric counterpoint to the stately gas-powered S-Class. The EPA estimates the entry-level 2022 EQS 450+ travels 350 miles on a charge, but we handily beat it with a 422-mile result on our drive loop. For such a big, heavy car, it's surprisingly efficient, using 29.5 kWh/100 miles. The more powerful dual-motor all-wheel-drive EQS 580 4Matic also deserves a mention since it went 381 miles on a charge, against a 340-mile estimate.
If range isn't enough, the EQS delivers all of the luxury and refinement that you'd expect from a range-topping Mercedes. In some ways, it's even better as the interior is as quiet as a crypt and the low center of gravity makes it feel more solidly planted than the S-Class. That's quite a feat considering how the S-Class is such an iconic luxury vehicle.
There can only be one champion and this one is a doozy! The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range fulfilled 505 miles of its 520-mile estimated range on our loop, and we don't envy the drivers for the 16-plus hours it took. Besides that monumental result, that vehicle also produces 933 horsepower and accelerates to 60 mph in only 2.8 seconds — a remarkable result given it rode on efficiency-minded all-season tires. This kind of excellence doesn't come cheap, though — one of these early edition Air models will set you back more than $170,000. There is a more affordable Lucid Air Pure on the way and it's estimated to go 406 miles for around $80,000.
It's clear that Lucid has the Mercedes EQS in its sights, and the top AMG EQS model runs past $150,000. That EQS still doesn't match the Lucid's power output, but it has it beat when it comes to luxury and build quality. Then again, Mercedes has had over a century to perfect it while the Lucid name has only been around for a few years. If its first entry is any indication, Lucid is a force to be reckoned with.
Electric vehicles have come a long way from the 100-hp, 100-mile-range Nissan Leaf only 11 years ago. There are now plenty of EVs for a variety of shoppers, making the shift away from fossil fuels that much easier, and there are even more on the way. Keep checking back with Edmunds to see which ones might break into the Top 10 range leaders.