Top 10 EVs With the Longest Range

1st place: Lucid Air

There can only be one champion and this one is a doozy! The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Range fulfilled 505 miles of its 520-mile estimated range on our loop, and we don't envy the drivers for the 16-plus hours it took. Besides that monumental result, that vehicle also produces 933 horsepower and accelerates to 60 mph in only 2.8 seconds — a remarkable result given it rode on efficiency-minded all-season tires. This kind of excellence doesn't come cheap, though — one of these early edition Air models will set you back more than $170,000. There is a more affordable Lucid Air Pure on the way and it's estimated to go 406 miles for around $80,000.

It's clear that Lucid has the Mercedes EQS in its sights, and the top AMG EQS model runs past $150,000. That EQS still doesn't match the Lucid's power output, but it has it beat when it comes to luxury and build quality. Then again, Mercedes has had over a century to perfect it while the Lucid name has only been around for a few years. If its first entry is any indication, Lucid is a force to be reckoned with.

Edmunds says

Electric vehicles have come a long way from the 100-hp, 100-mile-range Nissan Leaf only 11 years ago. There are now plenty of EVs for a variety of shoppers, making the shift away from fossil fuels that much easier, and there are even more on the way. Keep checking back with Edmunds to see which ones might break into the Top 10 range leaders.