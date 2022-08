Top 10 EVs With the Longest Range

We've compiled our top 10 range-leading EVs, based on Edmunds' real-world results. We test each vehicle on a set route in Southern California that features approximately 60% city roads and 40% highways and drive until there are only 10 miles of range remaining. We add those 10 miles to the distance driven and that determines our results. These tests are also conducted with the windows up, climate control set to 72 degrees and the vehicle set in the default drive mode.

A note about the vehicles listed below: While our EV leaderboard lists the individual vehicles tested and their relevant configurations, we have condensed the leaderboard to list the model only. Placement is determined by the longest-range variant we tested, although other versions are noted in the model's text.