Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for March 2021

Save on Monthly Payments or Get Cash Back

We're focusing on deals on widely available 2021 models to kick off March, but we're just scratching the surface. You may see heavy incentives on remaining 2020 inventory right now across automakers, but that inventory is running dry and vehicles could be hard to find in your area. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet is offering 0% APR for up to 84 months, plus $7,000 or $8,500 in customer cash, on the 2021 Bolt EV. The Chevrolet Bolt is a solid electric vehicle, especially with its 259 miles of range. It solves many of the qualms that people have traditionally held about buying an EV. A spacious interior and fun-to-drive dynamics are bonuses. Read more about the 2021 Bolt EV

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Chevrolet is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or $4,250 in customer cash on the Silverado 1500 full-size pickup truck. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a commanding view of the road, lots of towing power, and brutish front-end styling. It just might put a smile on your face. Read more about the 2021 Silverado 1500

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Chrysler is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or up to $6,750 in customer cash on the 2021 Pacifica Hybrid. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has a little SUV-envy in its exterior design, but it hasn't forgotten what makes a minivan great. With new features and expanded availability of all-wheel drive in a lineup that already benefits from a hybrid powertrain option, the Pacifica is a solid minivan choice for anyone. Read more about the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2021 Dodge Charger

Dodge is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or up to $6,000 in customer cash on some trims of the 2021 Charger. This large sedan distinguishes itself from the pack with a combination of performance, comfort and muscle-car styling. Acceleration is quick, and the brakes are reassuringly strong. Read more about the 2021 Charger

2021 Genesis G70

Genesis is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months on the G70. This small sport sedan captures some of the performance-based magic historically associated with the BMW 3 Series. The tight back seat keeps it from being a good pick for a family car, but the G70 remains a strong choice for an entry-level luxury car. Read more about the 2021 G70

2021 Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai is offering 1.9% APR for up to 60 months on the popular Palisade. The Hyundai Palisade might be new to the three-row crossover SUV segment, but it's already one of our top picks. Packed with value, comfort and capability, the Palisade has everything shoppers are looking for. Read more about the 2021 Palisade

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $3,500 in customer cash on the compact Tucson. The Hyundai Tucson's mix of value, ease of use, comfort and inherent practicality make it a strong choice in this class. Read more about the 2021 Tucson

2021 Kia Sedona

Kia is offering 0% APR for up to 66 months or up to $3,000 cash back on the Sedona minivan. The Sedona has one of the most intuitive infotainment systems around and boasts a long list of standard and available features such as SUV-like styling and a comfortable, well-built interior. Read more about the 2021 Kia Sedona

2021 Kia Soul

Kia is offering 0% APR for up to 66 months on the Soul. The Kia Soul has a lot going for it. Its boxy shape gives it a seriously roomy passenger cabin and cargo area. It's also fun to drive, with above-average handling abilities and an intuitive CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission). Read more about the 2021 Kia Soul

2021 Lexus RX 350

Lexus is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months or up to $2,500 customer cash on the midsize RX 350 SUV. This version of the RX 350 is quiet and comfortable, and it offers a lot of features for less money than much of the competition. There's also a fuel-efficient RX 450h hybrid version and longer RX 350L that uses the extra space to fit a third row of seating. Read more about the 2021 RX 350

2021 Ram 1500

Ram is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months and a cash allowance of up to $5,000 on some versions of the Ram 1500, one of Edmunds' top-rated trucks. The Ram 1500's coil-spring rear suspension is a unique feature in the segment, giving it a smooth ride without compromising hauling or towing capacity. Read more about the 2021 Ram 1500

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru is offering 0% APR for up to 63 months on the 2021 Crosstrek. There are only a couple vehicles in this class that can go as far off the beaten path as the Crosstrek. Its available features and low price point are bonuses. The Crosstrek is a gateway to the outdoors with a bit of its own flash, style and finally enough horsepower. Read more about the 2021 Crosstrek

As a senior consumer advice editor, Ron helps shoppers navigate car buying. He has plenty of firsthand knowledge since he buys and sells the cars in the Edmunds long-term test fleet. Twitter

