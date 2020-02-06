  1. Home
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle Passenger Minivan Exterior Shown
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
MSRP Range: $39,995 - $50,845

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Review
  • Easy to transform from people hauler to cargo transport
  • Upscale look of the interior
  • Many standard convenience, safety and luxury features
  • Excellent all-around visibility
  • Second- and third-row seats aren't as roomy or comfortable as rivals'
  • Nine-speed transmission occasionally has clunky or slow shifts
  • Seat padding is on the firm side
  • Refreshed Pacifica with updated interior and exterior styling
  • New infotainment system gets Amazon Alexa integration and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
  • A new suite of standard driver aids including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control
  • Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
Mark Takahashi, Senior Reviews Editor 02/06/2020 (updated 06/05/2020)
What is it?

It's been four years since Chrysler debuted the Pacifica minivan, so what better time than now to give it a bit of a makeover? This refreshed 2021 Chrysler Pacifica goes further than the typical update, though, with new styling and added features.

Starting at the front, the Pacifica gets a new fascia with a larger grille, reshaped headlights and more aggressive air inlets. The back is also restyled, with a full-width taillight stretching from edge to edge. These alterations go a long way toward keeping the Pacifica fresh without fundamentally changing its character.

Late into the 2020 model year, Chrysler added all-wheel drive to the Pacifica lineup. It'll be offered for the 2021 Pacifica too. This AWD system can send up to 100% of engine torque to the rear wheels if needed or completely decouple them to save on fuel in typical driving.

The Pacifica AWD will only be offered with the standard V6 engine. The Pacifica Hybrid will remain exclusively front-wheel-drive, but it also represents the only hybrid variant in the minivan class. With over 30 miles of EV-only range, it remains a standout. Both AWD and Hybrid Pacificas will be available in all trim levels for 2021.

The makeover continues on the inside as the 2021 Pacifica will be the first vehicle in the Fiat Chrysler family to receive the latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system. According to FCA engineers, the Android-powered Uconnect 5 system will operate more like mobile devices, process information five times faster, allow for over-the-air updates of firmware and maps, have Amazon Alexa integration, and enable two wireless phone connections simultaneously. (Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported.) Displaying all this spiffy content is a new 10.1-inch high-definition touchscreen.

Other tech features include FamCAM, a video system that allows the driver or front passenger to monitor second-row occupants. It includes a zoom function to keep tabs on rear-facing infant seats too. Slightly older passengers in that row will enjoy more built-in games from the available rear entertainment system.

Joining the 2021 Pacifica lineup will be the Pinnacle trim, which, as the name suggests, is the most luxurious and expensive model. In addition to quilted premium leather upholstery and pillows, the designers added wood trim inspired by midcentury furniture. The Pinnacle also serves as a showcase for the available Ultra center console that blends more seamlessly into the dash. The larger console splits storage between a top tray and a larger bin underneath; Chrysler says it provides 30% more storage than the standard console.

Why does it matter?

Minivans may not be the sexiest vehicles out there, but when it comes to hauling a lot of people and gear, they're hard to beat. The Pacifica's refreshed exterior styling might even sway some SUV buyers to the van life. For the most part, minivans like the Pacifica are easier to drive than similarly capable three-row SUVs, and they have unique features that are designed with families in mind.

What does it compete with?

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica refresh should make it more competitive against the top-rated Honda Odyssey and likely increase its lead over the Toyota Sienna, Kia Sedona and horribly outdated Dodge Grand Caravan.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is more attractive inside and out. With new features and expanded availability of all-wheel drive to a lineup that already benefits from a hybrid powertrain, the Pacifica has broadened its appeal to shoppers.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid pricing

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Hybrid Touring, Hybrid Touring L, Hybrid Touring L 35th Anniversary Edition, Hybrid Limited, Hybrid Limited 35th Anniversary Edition and Hybrid Red S

 

Consumer reviews

    FAQ

    Is the Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Pacifica both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chrysler Pacifica fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Pacifica gets an EPA-estimated 30 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Pacifica has 32.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chrysler Pacifica. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica:

    • Refreshed Pacifica with updated interior and exterior styling
    • New infotainment system gets Amazon Alexa integration and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
    • A new suite of standard driver aids including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control
    • Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
    Learn more

    Is the Chrysler Pacifica reliable?

    To determine whether the Chrysler Pacifica is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Pacifica. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Pacifica's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Pacifica is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica?

    The least-expensive 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,995.

    Other versions include:

    • Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $39,995
    • Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $42,295
    • Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $45,845
    • Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $50,845
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chrysler Pacifica?

    If you're interested in the Chrysler Pacifica, the next question is, which Pacifica model is right for you? Pacifica variants include Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). For a full list of Pacifica models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Pacifica Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Pacifica Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Hybrid Touring, Hybrid Touring L, Hybrid Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid here.

