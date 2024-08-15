The bZ4X went on sale a few years ago and has quietly chugged along without much fanfare ever since. We've got a top-trim Limited model here, but with front-wheel drive instead of the optional AWD. It has 201 hp and 196 lb-ft, with a 71.4-kWh battery pack. Like the Honda, the bZ4X Limited offers heated and ventilated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full suite of safety features.

Testing and time behind the wheel

The EPA says that the Honda is good for 296 miles of range with front-wheel drive or 273 miles with all-wheel drive. But in the Edmunds EV Range Test, we drove our AWD model 320 miles, smashing its estimate and proving that the Prologue does very well in the real world.

On the other hand, Toyota rates the 2024 bZ4X Limited FWD at 236 miles, a few less than prior model years. Our range test yielded 256 miles, which is a nice 8.5% improvement over the EPA figure but quite a bit less than the Honda. If you want a bZ4X with all-wheel drive, the number falls a bit more. Neither vehicle has participated in our Edmunds EV Charging Test just yet, but with similar-size batteries and the same peak speed of 150 kW, they should fill up at a similar pace.