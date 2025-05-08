The Toyota Corolla Cross Is a Little Better-Looking for 2026

The 2026 Corolla Cross will not be the most riveting little crossover you've ever seen or driven, but its cheerful demeanor and hybrid powertrain option make it a compelling choice in a crowded segment. For 2026, Toyota's giving it a bit of a refresh, and the gas and hybrid models both get different faces.

To us, the hybrid is the more handsome of the two redos. It gets a color-matched grille that adds to the Corolla Cross' funky style. There are also new colors like the Cavalry Blue that typically adorns Toyota's TRD-branded trucks and SUVs. The hybrid also gets a new 18-inch wheel option for SE and XSE trim levels. The hybrid powertrain remains the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a hybrid system (196 combined horsepower) and features the same on-demand electric all-wheel drive.