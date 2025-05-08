- The Corolla Cross and the hybrid variant get some new looks for 2026.
- There's also some new tech inside and some new colors outside.
- Powertrains, however, stay the same.
The Toyota Corolla Cross Is a Little Better-Looking for 2026
The face-lift brings a cheap car some new goodness
The 2026 Corolla Cross will not be the most riveting little crossover you've ever seen or driven, but its cheerful demeanor and hybrid powertrain option make it a compelling choice in a crowded segment. For 2026, Toyota's giving it a bit of a refresh, and the gas and hybrid models both get different faces.
To us, the hybrid is the more handsome of the two redos. It gets a color-matched grille that adds to the Corolla Cross' funky style. There are also new colors like the Cavalry Blue that typically adorns Toyota's TRD-branded trucks and SUVs. The hybrid also gets a new 18-inch wheel option for SE and XSE trim levels. The hybrid powertrain remains the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a hybrid system (196 combined horsepower) and features the same on-demand electric all-wheel drive.
The regular gas car gets a new face, too, but it's a little less transformative. The grille gets a new shape, but it remains molded in some dark plastic. It also gets a new wheel option and the Cavalry Blue color. The gas models' engine choice is the same as before — a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque — and all models can be optioned with all-wheel drive.
Inside, the changes are a touch more substantial. All models and trims get a new center console that adds to better space management. The Corolla Cross can be optioned with a huge 10.25-inch touchscreen display on the LE and SE trims — the XLE and XSE models will get the big screen as standard. The L, LE, S and SE trim levels all have a perfectly reasonably sized 8-inch display as standard. All models will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There is also a new instrument cluster design. Lower trims get physical dials with a 7-inch customizable display nestled between them. Higher trims get a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster that can show various information with three different preset views. Those who want a heated steering wheel can now have it with the optional cold weather package, and a higher-fidelity JBL sound system is available on XSE and XLE models for the audiophiles among you.
Pricing isn't set yet, but we expect the gas-powered model to start at around $26,000 and the hybrid to be a touch under $30,000 when it goes on sale this summer.