- The Kia K4's trunk measures 14.6 cubic feet.
- That (barely) trails only the Honda Civic sedan in its class.
- Our real-world test shows how much the K4 can really hold.
Kia K4 Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?
Kia's compact sedan looks like a swoopy hatchback, but it isn't
The Kia K4 is quite a radical design departure from its predecessor, the Forte. The back end in particular has an Audi A7 look about it, with a long, tapering tail that forgoes the traditional three-box look of a sedan. Unlike the A7, though, the K4's rear end does not contain a vast, gaping maw of a hatchback-style trunk. It just has the regular-old maw of a regular-old sedan. "It's an illusion, Michael."
As such, the K4 doesn't benefit from the increased versatility of such a hatchbacked cargo area. As we discovered in the Civic Hatchback cargo test, though, that versatility doesn't necessarily translate into luggage-carrying capability when the back seat is raised. The Civic sedan actually did better in my test. Now it's the K4's turn. On paper, it trails the Civic sedan by a measly 0.2 cubic foot for segment-best honors. Let's find out if this hatchback-looking sedan can also outdo an actual hatchback.
See? Totally a normal sedan trunk. No gaping maw here.
Let's take a look at a couple odds and ends before getting to the bags.
There is a spare tire. You get one of these in the gas-only Civics but not the hybrids.
The K4 has egg-crusher trunk hinges as well as seat release pulls and, at least with the GT-Line Premium package, big speakers dangling down. Such elements have all made for difficult luggage loading over the years for yours truly. Spoiler alert: They did not in the K4.
OK, bag boilerplate time. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
Let's start with a little sub-test I do with all sedans. How many fit width-wise? These would be the two biggest bags, the Medium Wide and Green Bag. There are midsize luxury cars that can't do this. The Honda Civic can, however. I will note that taller bags would not fit in the outboard positions due to the egg-crusher hinges.
OK, let's load it up.
All the bags fit with room to spare. Again, the list of sedans that cannot hold my bags is significant — though mostly in the luxury realm. There are also quite a few subcompact SUVs in the K4's price range that can't without lowering a seat or loading to the roof (a cargo test no-no).
Speaking of loading to the roof, this is indeed better than the Honda Civic Hatchback, which had the Fancy Bag loading up against the glass (though it wouldn't fly forward, and rear visibility was still OK, therefore passing muster).
Now, since there's room left over, let's add some extra stuff.
I managed to add the Edmunds Golf Classic bag (20 x 10.5 x 10.5) and a soft-sided duffle bag with the same dimensions as Fancy Bag. There's also still some room remaining.
This is better than I managed in the Civic sedan. Not by much, to the point where I wouldn't be surprised if a retest revealed them being as equal as their official volumes, but for now, I'm giving the K4 best-in-segment status.