Kia K4 Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

The Kia K4 is quite a radical design departure from its predecessor, the Forte. The back end in particular has an Audi A7 look about it, with a long, tapering tail that forgoes the traditional three-box look of a sedan. Unlike the A7, though, the K4's rear end does not contain a vast, gaping maw of a hatchback-style trunk. It just has the regular-old maw of a regular-old sedan. "It's an illusion, Michael."

As such, the K4 doesn't benefit from the increased versatility of such a hatchbacked cargo area. As we discovered in the Civic Hatchback cargo test, though, that versatility doesn't necessarily translate into luggage-carrying capability when the back seat is raised. The Civic sedan actually did better in my test. Now it's the K4's turn. On paper, it trails the Civic sedan by a measly 0.2 cubic foot for segment-best honors. Let's find out if this hatchback-looking sedan can also outdo an actual hatchback.