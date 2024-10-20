2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road: Our Long-Termer Tackles Moab

I was definitely surprised by the Tacoma’s tires. Not because BFGoodrich doesn’t produce good tires, but because these all-terrains are more geared toward on-road use, so I wasn’t expecting mega off-road cred. However, I came to one of the steepest downhill sections of trail I’ve ever encountered in Moab and thought for sure the tires would lose grip even while using Crawl Control, Toyota’s off-road cruise control with hill-descent functionality. I pictured nosediving into the bottom of the hill, squashing the grill and definitely having to make an awkward phone call back to Edmunds HQ.

Instead, the electronics kept the truck moving slow and steady down the steep slope, the tires keeping their grip and not moving one iota unless instructed to by my right foot. Sure, when I hit the bottom, I dug into the soft sand a bit despite the Tacoma’s 32.5-degree approach angle, but no damage was done.

Other pros and cons

There were, however, a few things that frustrated me in my time with the Tacoma in Moab. The forward-facing camera didn’t have good resolution and I found it to be rather useless for anything besides spotting the biggest of rocks. Also, and this might be a small thing, but the Tacoms’s pitch and roll gauges only go to 30 degrees. My downhill excursion pegged it, but that slope could have been way steeper — it sure felt like it. Finally, while the TRD Off-Road’s departure angle of 26.6 degrees is the best in the midsize truck class, the Tacoma’s exhaust pipe hangs fairly low. I ended up scraping the underside of it once or twice.