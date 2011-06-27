Used 2015 Cadillac XTS Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great options!
It's difficult to drive another vehicle once you've started driving a Cadillac. Other cars can't beat the comfort and options, kinda a double edged sword.
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
Luxury ride with good performance
Great leg and head room. More gadgets and electronics than you can imagine. Not a big fan of the que touch screen system. It is not intuitive and can easily and dangerously distract you from keeping your eyes on the road. I much prefer the radio and nav system in my 2016 Sierra. Cadillac should abandon the cue system and adopt the Radio/ nav system in the GMC Sierra.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
what a comfortable ride
this is designed for crusing with no exterior noise . a great sound system and 3D navigation which i like how it presents itself . not desgined to be fast like the cts but if you want to shut out the noisy outside world and have the mostd acomfortable ride i have ever experienced , this is a winner. very large trunk and interior space is 2nd to none in this category
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Like driving my couch!
Let me start by saying I have been wary about American cars until now! I had a Chrysler 300-S witch was good but missing a few things until I drove the XTS. The seats are great, the ride, climate controlled seats, and Bose system my drive a joy! I would suggest the front wheel drive over the all wheel drive, really not needed and I can feel the difference with acceleration. The MPG is less then my prior 8 speed and XTS can use a slightly bigger gas tank but I'm sticking with this one for a while, coming from a guy who changes cars every 18-24 months!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love it
Beautiful car with lots of gadgets and power. When you step on the gas it moves--very quickly. The CUE system is much better than my Lincoln MKS Sync system. The craftsmanship is outstanding.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
