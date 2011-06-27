Used 2015 Cadillac SRX SUV Consumer Reviews

First "American" Car donb1 , 12/12/2014 Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 63 of 65 people found this review helpful My last purchase of a "Big Three" car was in 1985. I have had Toyota's with great results. I have been looking for a SUV to replace my 2011 Avalon. My initial plan was the Lexus RX350. I was taken with the look of the SRX and decided to give it a test drive. I was impressed with most everything in the car. As a kid I always thought Cadillac was a great car. In the ensuing years GM and Cadillac were never in my thoughts when it came to new cars. I was happy to give GM a chance once more. I was able to get a good price esp with a $1500 rebate from Cadillac. The 4 yr warranty and maintenance paid program was a big factor in my decision. I just hope my faith is rewarded with a quality car. This is a one year follow up. Overall I am very pleased with the car. I have had one minor issue and it was quickly resolved. mGas mileage is as anticipated, in other words not great. I have 12k miles on it and it rides great and looks great. I noticed yesterday that I do not have a single paint chip on the front! I can not say that about the Toyotas I have owned. I do love driving the car and the space is perfect for my requirements. I an still not crazy about the button-less, knob-less dash design. I am getting used to it but I am not sure I would get another one. The navigation system is just horrible. It cannot find well established roads, the time calculations are wildly out of whack and the routes can be interesting. This system falls well short of what this car deserves. The rest of the CUE system works fine most of the time. The rain sensing wipers have a mind of their own, coming on for no apparent reason on bright sunny days. Two year update on this car. Overall the car is still excellent. The issues I mentioned remain. Over time I have found the cup holders to be awkward. This design issue was corrected in the new model. For some reason my memory seat quit working. I followed the instructions in the owners manual to no avail. I mentioned it to the dealer we told me the manual was incorrect and he showed me how to reset the seat. The car is otherwise, working well and I have no regrets at buying it. The blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert and lane departure warnings are great. I really appreciate them. I am happy that Cadillac has achieved quality parity with imports in the class. It has been an enjoyable ownership experience so far. Year 3 update. I am still enjoying this car. I have mentioned a few of my dislikes. These are my personal pet peeves but overall I could say I am very glad I bought this. The paint has held up much better than the paint on my Toyotas. Chances are good I will buy another Cadillac, most likely it will be the SRX successor. My trial of buying another Big Three car has worked out very well. There will always be naysayers but I will not be one after this ownership experience. This is a 4 yr update. The car has just completed the 48 month warranty period and so far it has not fallen apart. I have really enjoyed driving the car and have had zero new issues other than I mentioned in earlier updates. Still not a fan of the knob-less dash displays. I am well pleased with the car and I will likely replace it with a 2020 XT5 (rumor has it they will have at least some knobs on the CUE system). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most comfortable car I've ever owned. Jeff , 01/22/2016 Standard 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 50 of 52 people found this review helpful Most will say that the SRX is over-priced for a luxury crossover of its size. And then they slide into that extremely comfortable front seat and drive away. I knew after driving this car for less than a mile that I had to have it. Front seats are extremely comfortable, especially if you have the ventilated seats. My only real beef with the interior design is the memory seat function. I'm not quite sure I understand the reasoning behind the need to continue to hold the seat memory buttons in order to adjust the seat if auto recall is not enabled (can be a real pain). The response of the engine was somewhat sluggish at first. Then I turned off the ECO setting and placed the transmission in Sport Mode. What a difference. It literally threw me and my passenger back in our seats. Everyone complains about the fuel economy, but if you can afford the sticker price of an SRX to begin with a little extra for gas isn't going to turn you off. I went from driving a Suburban to the SRX. 17 mpg average is a huge improvement from the 12 mpg (and that's not towing anything) I was getting in that beast. The technology and entertainment package included in the Premium model are well worth the extra money. Love the customizable driver information center. The Cue system could be a little more responsive and it could be played out more logically. Also, I would really like to see an update to integrate Android (and Apple if they really must) cellphones more. The GPS is the most accurate I've used yet in a stock system. My kids now insist on taking the SRX everywhere because of the entertainment system (I'm almost positive it's because of the fact that they each get their own seatback monitor with the capability of viewing separate sources). The sound system is amazing, but then you'd expect that from Bose. The safety systems are outstanding. Lane-departure warning, side-blind warning, auto braking, auto adjusting cruise control (this is just PFM), and the list just goes on. Cargo space is somewhat limited when compared with other luxury SUV's, but then if cargo space is what you're looking for you're probably not going to be buying a crossover. All-in-all, the SRX is well worth the money (especially if you can find a lightly used demo with several thousands of dollars off). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 Cadillac SRX - A Level Below Other Luxury Car Robert , 01/05/2016 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I really like the SRX but it is definitively a level below other luxury car brands (i.e. Lexus, BMW, Acura, etc.), and I feel the same way about the dealership quality. I negotiated a good deal on this car, and paid significantly less than I would have if I bought another Acura MDX (my previous car). So, based on the price, I have been satisfied, so far. July'16 Update: I have grown to like this car even more over the past year. The transmission is not great but the dealership did make improvements. I continue to be satisfied. Jan'17 Update: I continue to enjoy the SRX more and more. I have had no problems with it and the transmission adjustment the dealership provided resulted in a huge improvement. After 2 years with the SRX, I have begun to shy way from my initial comments above. Feb'19 Update: Some problems have started to develop that shouldn't in a four year old car. The driver's window is operating very slowly and the dealer can't apparently fix it. The lane monitoring system has started to act up as well. The SRX simply is of the same quality as the Lexus I still own and the Acura MDX I used to own. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Second owner 2015 SRX Performance AWD Tim , 01/21/2018 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 27 people found this review helpful This was my first cross-over SUV, having owned trucks for many years. I never purchase brand new vehicles because of the instant depreciation so I was specifically looking for a vehicle that was 2-3 years old with low mileage. In addition to the SRX, I researched and test drove quite a few different mid-size SUV makes/models including Acura, BMW, Ford, Range Rover, GM and Lexus. Each of the different SUVs had their own strengths and weaknesses when it came to power, comfort, handling, entertainment, etc. The SRX Performance AWD impressed me in many different areas, not the least being style and looks. I was very attracted to the "Art and Science" design incorporating the sharp angles and aggressive stance. In my opinion, it is far more appealing than the rounded and plain looking Acura and Lexus. From a driver's standpoint, the SRX didn't match the acceleration and handling of the BMW, but it was comparable or better than the other makes/models I drove. Steering is responsive and handling very good. The fact that this is the Performance AWD model probably aids in that category. I have read many negative comments about the CUE entertainment system and must say that I don't have much of a problem with it. It seems intuitive to me and responds quickly to any touch command. The Bose sound system is incredible for a stock/factory set-up. The comfort and safety features were as good or better than other models I drove. I guess the only real negative that I've come to experience is limited/restricted sightlines towards the rear of the vehicle. Thank goodness for the excellent back-up camera, driver assist package and tilting side-view mirrors! As noted in almost every review, gas mileage is probably the worst in this vehicle's class and the fact that I don't use "Economy" mode probably doesn't help. When in "Economy" mode shifting and acceleration is a little sluggish, so I prefer to drive in "Sport" mode. I've also noticed some negative comments about dealerships. I guess I'm one of the fortunate ones and have only received top-notch service from my local dealership and was really impressed that I haven't had to pay for any oil/filter changes up to this point. Having owned and driven the SRX for about 12 months, I can say I'm very satisfied with my purchase and would definitely recommend it to friends. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse