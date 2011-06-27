  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Sixty Special
  4. Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1993 Cadillac Sixty Special Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$893 - $1,917
Used Sixty Special for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Speed-sensitive steering debuts. Speed-sensitive suspension is standard on all models. Grille is revised.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Cadillac Sixty Special
dooscoop32,01/12/2003
I had always admired this body style since they were new. So I bought one to see if the car actually was as good as it looked. This car has been all that and more. It has a wonderful ride, smooth,powerful engine, effortless transmission shifting and it drives beautifully. All power options perform as they should. The car feels rock soli a car of its weight and engine size. This particular car has always been garaged and as a result its original paint and chrome have held up extremely well. There are no problem areas that I have found.
cadillac sedan deville
Dawn Gray,09/15/2002
the car replacing will be my own vehicle which I've owned for 12yrs and am in the market for a newer vehicle i'm really happy with my present car but the engine is very tired and has alot of miles on it. if i was to replace my previous car with something else it would be either a cadillac or a GMC sierra truck i do enjoy my chrysler and at 20 miles to the gallon on the highway i cannot complain about this american made car.. it has been well worth the money i've spent on it.
Just Love it.
Sandy,08/22/2005
My 1993 Sixty Special has been fantastic. There is nothing about it that I do not love, but especially its white leather interior and midnight purple exterior and it's electroluminescent opera lamps. The chome wheels and chrome bumpers and padded full length vinyl top in midnight purple. Love the power moonroof and power seat recliners. Have had zero trouble with it in 12 years ownership.
See all 3 reviews of the 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
See all Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special

Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special Overview

The Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special is offered in the following submodels: Sixty Special Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Specials are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special.

Can't find a used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Specials you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac Sixty Special for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,622.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,239.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac Sixty Special for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,087.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,839.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac Sixty Special lease specials

Related Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles