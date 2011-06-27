  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Sixty Special
  4. Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Sixty Special
Overview
See Sixty Special Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Length206.3 in.
Width73.4 in.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Green
See Sixty Special Inventory

Related Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles