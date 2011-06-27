Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special Consumer Reviews

1993 Cadillac Sixty Special dooscoop32 , 01/12/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I had always admired this body style since they were new. So I bought one to see if the car actually was as good as it looked. This car has been all that and more. It has a wonderful ride, smooth,powerful engine, effortless transmission shifting and it drives beautifully. All power options perform as they should. The car feels rock soli a car of its weight and engine size. This particular car has always been garaged and as a result its original paint and chrome have held up extremely well. There are no problem areas that I have found. Report Abuse

cadillac sedan deville Dawn Gray , 09/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful the car replacing will be my own vehicle which I've owned for 12yrs and am in the market for a newer vehicle i'm really happy with my present car but the engine is very tired and has alot of miles on it. if i was to replace my previous car with something else it would be either a cadillac or a GMC sierra truck i do enjoy my chrysler and at 20 miles to the gallon on the highway i cannot complain about this american made car.. it has been well worth the money i've spent on it.