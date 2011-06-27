  1. Home
Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special Consumer Reviews

1993 Cadillac Sixty Special

dooscoop32, 01/12/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I had always admired this body style since they were new. So I bought one to see if the car actually was as good as it looked. This car has been all that and more. It has a wonderful ride, smooth,powerful engine, effortless transmission shifting and it drives beautifully. All power options perform as they should. The car feels rock soli a car of its weight and engine size. This particular car has always been garaged and as a result its original paint and chrome have held up extremely well. There are no problem areas that I have found.

cadillac sedan deville

Dawn Gray, 09/15/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

the car replacing will be my own vehicle which I've owned for 12yrs and am in the market for a newer vehicle i'm really happy with my present car but the engine is very tired and has alot of miles on it. if i was to replace my previous car with something else it would be either a cadillac or a GMC sierra truck i do enjoy my chrysler and at 20 miles to the gallon on the highway i cannot complain about this american made car.. it has been well worth the money i've spent on it.

Just Love it.

Sandy, 08/22/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My 1993 Sixty Special has been fantastic. There is nothing about it that I do not love, but especially its white leather interior and midnight purple exterior and it's electroluminescent opera lamps. The chome wheels and chrome bumpers and padded full length vinyl top in midnight purple. Love the power moonroof and power seat recliners. Have had zero trouble with it in 12 years ownership.

