Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sixty Special Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Sixty Special searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Sixty Special
  4. Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Sixty Special

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Sixty Special
Overall Consumer Rating
4.33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 3
    (33%)
1993 Cadillac Sixty Special
dooscoop32,01/12/2003
I had always admired this body style since they were new. So I bought one to see if the car actually was as good as it looked. This car has been all that and more. It has a wonderful ride, smooth,powerful engine, effortless transmission shifting and it drives beautifully. All power options perform as they should. The car feels rock soli a car of its weight and engine size. This particular car has always been garaged and as a result its original paint and chrome have held up extremely well. There are no problem areas that I have found.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Sixty Special
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to