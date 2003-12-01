Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Sixty Special searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Sixty Special
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Sixty Special
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.33 Reviews
Report abuse
dooscoop32,01/12/2003
I had always admired this body style since they were new. So I bought one to see if the car actually was as good as it looked. This car has been all that and more. It has a wonderful ride, smooth,powerful engine, effortless transmission shifting and it drives beautifully. All power options perform as they should. The car feels rock soli a car of its weight and engine size. This particular car has always been garaged and as a result its original paint and chrome have held up extremely well. There are no problem areas that I have found.