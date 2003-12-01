Used 1993 Cadillac Sixty Special for Sale Near Me

I had always admired this body style since they were new. So I bought one to see if the car actually was as good as it looked. This car has been all that and more. It has a wonderful ride, smooth,powerful engine, effortless transmission shifting and it drives beautifully. All power options perform as they should. The car feels rock soli a car of its weight and engine size. This particular car has always been garaged and as a result its original paint and chrome have held up extremely well. There are no problem areas that I have found.

