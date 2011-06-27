  1. Home
1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Cadillac Fleetwood for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,679 - $3,605
Used Fleetwood for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Understand one thing about this car. It is huge; the longest production car sold today. It is not easy to maneuver. But boy, does it go fast in a straight line. A Corvette LT1 motor lurks under the acreage that is the Fleetwood's hood, and gets this 4500-pound behemoth to 60 mph quicker than a Dodge Intrepid ES. Big antilock brakes haul the freight back down quickly, as well.

Inside is enough room to carry six very comfortable passengers, and the trunk swallows more stuff than many minivans will (with all seats installed). Dual airbags, ABS and traction control all come standard on the Fleetwood, and prices start at just $36,000.

New this year is a revised center armrest with lots of storage and dual cupholders, pre-wiring for Cadillac's Dual Mode (analog and digital) cellular phone, and a new audio system. One interesting carryover feature is the chime that reminds drivers to turn off their turn signal if they've traveled more than half a mile with it blinking.

The Fleetwood represents the last of the monster Cadillacs. At the end of the 1996 model year, it goes out of production so that General Motors can convert its Arlington, Texas assembly plant to build highly profitable trucks. The front-wheel drive De Ville is poised to take over the Fleetwood's duties, but the experience just isn't the same. Time is running out on this traditional rear-wheel drive luxo-barge. Grab a piece of history while you can.

1996 Highlights

Final year for the longest production car sold in the U.S. Updates are limited to a new audio system, revised center storage armrest and prewiring for Cadillac's Dual Mode cellular phone.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
See all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hey Mac, this is a neat Fleetwood
Rod,07/08/2017
4dr Sedan
This Fleetwood is the 70th car I've owned in my life, and the 2nd Fleetwood (the previous one was a 1994). I have never owned a car newer than the 1972 model year until I broke the streak with a 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora in 2006. Since that car I have only owned 1994-2001 GM cars (3 more 98-99 Auroras, 94-96 Roadmasters, a 2001 Eldorado ETC, 1996 Cadillac DeVille etc.). Before then I have owned 1956-1966 Ford Thunderbirds, Ford Falcons, Fairlanes, Galaxies, and a couple of Mustangs. I have owned a few slant-6 Dodge Darts and Plymouth Valiants. Around 1989 or so, I FINALLY woke up and switch exclusively to GM! I have owned 1963-197s Buick Rivieras And Skylarks/GS. And I have owned other 1962-1972 Buicks, a Pontiac or two, and a few nice 1971-72 Chevelle Malibu's. I tell you all that to say this: The 1994-96 Buick Roadmasters and Cadillac Fleetwoods are the best over-all cars I have ever owned. This particular Fleetwood has the trailer towing package which includes a 3:42 gear, stronger transmission, harder body to frame bushings, stiffer springs, larger anti-sway bars, and heavy duty cooling, including transmission fluid and engine oil cooling. (One of my 1994 Buick Roadmasters also is a towing model). Oddly enough, even the normal Fleetwoods have a stiffer suspension than her Buick Roadmaster and Chevy Caprice sisters. You'd think the Chevy would rank the stiffest and the Cadillac the softest, but no. On top of that I put Monroe Severe Duty shocks in the front and Monroe coil-over shocks in the back of all my 1994-1996 GM B/D bodied cars. Actually I stiffen the suspension on all my cars for decades now. Okay on with the 1996 Fleetwood. IT IS FAST, smooth, quiet, comfortable and I would call it a touring sedan. Not quite as fast as my 2001 Eldorado ETC, but a much firmer and sure ride and handling. With the 3:42 gear I get about the same gas mileage doing 80mph on the freeway or around town--17-20 mpg. The original price for the Fleetwood Brougham is around $8-12,000 more than the Roadmaster Limited. With that you get a quieter car, better suspension, traction control, easier to use seat belts, (they retract at both ends, the Roadmaster has a stationary anchor on one end, making you "feed" the seatbelt back to its stored position, a PITA) and one of my favorite options that is missing on the Roadmasters-Retained Accessory Power. The door panels and other interior parts are more substantial and do not squeak or rattle like the Roadmaster's do. The gauges on either car is lacking, but more so on the Fleetwood. (The 1991-1993 Roadmasters had the best gauge package, but not the LT-1 engine). The HAVC controls on the Roadmasters are more versatile than on the Fleetwoods, so I always replace my HAVC controls on my Fleetwoods with Roadmaster controls. A bit of modification for mounting is needed, so it is not a simple swap, but the effort is WORTH it if you like to have full manual control of your fan speeds. Basically the Fleetwood with the towing package compares to the 1994-96 Impala SS or Caprice Police Car in many ways. And it is much more RARE. Plus you get that extra bit of luxury and comfort reserved for Cadillacs!
Best car on the planet (for the money)
David P.,11/02/2009
Absolutely best car on the planet for the money. Excellent cars can be had for $4-6,000. Make sure to buy one which has been properly maintained all its life. Trashy ones make for good parts car. Parts are expensive. Only buy the LT-1 (94-96). I car-pool my deep-red 96 Brougham to an expensive, snotty prep school and proudly enter the drop-off zone amidst BMW-X5,Range Rovers, Porsche SUV. For the same money, I can buy one for each day of the week.
True American Luxury
Dunbar,09/30/2002
The vehicle is excellent in every way except for driving over rippled surfaces that are close together. The suspension seems loose when this happens but that is what GM intended. I owned a Mercury Cougar XR7 with a much firmer suspension. Maybe that's why the Fleetwood's suspension seems rubbery at times.
Executive Sweet
Alton Hall,10/04/2016
4dr Sedan
Just got my '96 base Fleetwood Sedan with only 41,000 miles on it - basically just broken in. This is the best car I've ever owned. It is comfortable, powerful and fuel efficient ( regular gas and 26 mpg hwy ). The LT 1 engine is one of GM's best. It is quiet, roomy and elegant inside. For a big car, it handles quite well and is easy to maneuver. I highly recommend this car. I am proud to drive it and it makes me like a distinguished executive. My other favorite features are the twilight signal indicators, the rear wheel drive and the gas fill cap behind the rear license plate. My only disappointments are that there are no handy storage pockets on any of the doors and the glove compartment is way too small. If you can find one, grab it up because that aren't too many nice ones around.
See all 10 reviews of the 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood

