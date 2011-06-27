1996 Cadillac Fleetwood Review
Understand one thing about this car. It is huge; the longest production car sold today. It is not easy to maneuver. But boy, does it go fast in a straight line. A Corvette LT1 motor lurks under the acreage that is the Fleetwood's hood, and gets this 4500-pound behemoth to 60 mph quicker than a Dodge Intrepid ES. Big antilock brakes haul the freight back down quickly, as well.
Inside is enough room to carry six very comfortable passengers, and the trunk swallows more stuff than many minivans will (with all seats installed). Dual airbags, ABS and traction control all come standard on the Fleetwood, and prices start at just $36,000.
New this year is a revised center armrest with lots of storage and dual cupholders, pre-wiring for Cadillac's Dual Mode (analog and digital) cellular phone, and a new audio system. One interesting carryover feature is the chime that reminds drivers to turn off their turn signal if they've traveled more than half a mile with it blinking.
The Fleetwood represents the last of the monster Cadillacs. At the end of the 1996 model year, it goes out of production so that General Motors can convert its Arlington, Texas assembly plant to build highly profitable trucks. The front-wheel drive De Ville is poised to take over the Fleetwood's duties, but the experience just isn't the same. Time is running out on this traditional rear-wheel drive luxo-barge. Grab a piece of history while you can.
