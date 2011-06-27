Estimated values
1996 Cadillac Seville SLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$983
|$1,335
|$1,531
|Clean
|$875
|$1,193
|$1,368
|Average
|$660
|$907
|$1,040
|Rough
|$445
|$621
|$713
Estimated values
1996 Cadillac Seville STS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,027
|$1,832
|$2,273
|Clean
|$914
|$1,636
|$2,030
|Average
|$689
|$1,244
|$1,544
|Rough
|$464
|$852
|$1,058