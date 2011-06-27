Estimated values
2006 Scion xA 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,652
|$2,834
|$3,474
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,555
|$3,134
|Average
|$1,152
|$1,997
|$2,454
|Rough
|$819
|$1,440
|$1,774
Estimated values
2006 Scion xA 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,741
|$2,995
|$3,672
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,700
|$3,312
|Average
|$1,215
|$2,111
|$2,594
|Rough
|$864
|$1,521
|$1,875