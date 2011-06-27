Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews
AMAZING!
By far the most refined, up-scale SUV on the market. Driving the 2011 Cadillac Escalade is fun, exhilarating, and just down-right exciting. With its 6.2L V8 engine, acceleration and towing is unprecedented. And for the size, gas mileage is amazing.
3 new suvs
this is the third suv this yr. all 2011 first one 2011 qx56 nice inside good power could not keep on road, drove terrible factory man said we know we have a problem dont know how to fix traded for a buick enclave it was ok but in first 1000 mi the ps went out then the air cond compressor then had to change out tires 3 times to keep it from bounceing all over the raod 3000 mi in the shop 8 timees and there more than home, engine rattles bad ps hum, air cond vibrates traded for a 2011 cad escalade great power nice trim, drives well, super turn radius vs qx no comparison, buick not in same class, it drove and felt like a small car, squeeky seats, just not the quality
