Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Ride Cuervo_Black , 06/20/2010 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Omg! I'm in love with a Cadillac. I love this vehicle. At first I was looking to buy a Denali and to my fortune god gave me this escalade. Let me start with the bad first. The door handles are cheap, they break but are not expensive to repair. Second, gas mileage in the city. Its a beast on the streets but on the interstate it does good. Well it has the best gas mileage for its size and class. I'm spoiled with all the features. Dvd, navigation, stability, camera, comfort and power. This baby purrs when you floor it. People have given this SUV a bad review don't understand that you rather have safety comfort and power over price and gas mileage. Its a balance of what you get. You won't regret it

Beautiful SUV /to much plastic builder6 , 11/05/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We love the comfort, style and look of this SUV. It's a pleasure to drive and have not experienced the wind noise problem that I have read so many complaints about. My only and biggest problem is the quality with which it was made. I owned a BMW before this and never had a problem with the build. The ESV however has one piece of plastic after the other that breaks, cracks, peels or fails in someway. From my tow hitch cover, to my door handle, to the center console what American made crap. Made in America should mean made well and with quality. They could learn something from the Germans when putting together a vehicle of this price tag.

My First Caddy Mark , 11/15/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my first American-made vehicle in 15 years...and lovin' my new Escalade. It has a wonderful ride and most of the features that I wanted (no Bluetooth -- come on GM!). The exterior styling is fantastic...just the right amount of chrome. The interior is much improved, it's wonderful for an American-made SUV. GM still has plenty to learn from Lexus, BMW and Infiniti.

The Best highflier1 , 05/28/2012 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my favorite vehicle by far. I have the ESV with all options. I love the size, the ride height, the roominess. I am 6'4" and this vehicle gives me the headroom, legroom, hiproom, shoulder room I like. I like riding high up and the visibility is superb. I can take 6 people in comfort and still have room for luggage etc. The Lexus, Mercedes, Infinitis, etc of the world can't compare for room. Also the Escalade has a panache, cache, a presense all its own. It is distinctive and not like the clone SUV's you see everywhere. As well, it is truck based, solid as a rock, heavy, sturdy, and reliable. Safety has a lot to do with physics, when bigger hits smaller, who wins?