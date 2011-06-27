Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Ride
Omg! I'm in love with a Cadillac. I love this vehicle. At first I was looking to buy a Denali and to my fortune god gave me this escalade. Let me start with the bad first. The door handles are cheap, they break but are not expensive to repair. Second, gas mileage in the city. Its a beast on the streets but on the interstate it does good. Well it has the best gas mileage for its size and class. I'm spoiled with all the features. Dvd, navigation, stability, camera, comfort and power. This baby purrs when you floor it. People have given this SUV a bad review don't understand that you rather have safety comfort and power over price and gas mileage. Its a balance of what you get. You won't regret it
Beautiful SUV /to much plastic
We love the comfort, style and look of this SUV. It's a pleasure to drive and have not experienced the wind noise problem that I have read so many complaints about. My only and biggest problem is the quality with which it was made. I owned a BMW before this and never had a problem with the build. The ESV however has one piece of plastic after the other that breaks, cracks, peels or fails in someway. From my tow hitch cover, to my door handle, to the center console what American made crap. Made in America should mean made well and with quality. They could learn something from the Germans when putting together a vehicle of this price tag.
My First Caddy
This is my first American-made vehicle in 15 years...and lovin' my new Escalade. It has a wonderful ride and most of the features that I wanted (no Bluetooth -- come on GM!). The exterior styling is fantastic...just the right amount of chrome. The interior is much improved, it's wonderful for an American-made SUV. GM still has plenty to learn from Lexus, BMW and Infiniti.
The Best
This is my favorite vehicle by far. I have the ESV with all options. I love the size, the ride height, the roominess. I am 6'4" and this vehicle gives me the headroom, legroom, hiproom, shoulder room I like. I like riding high up and the visibility is superb. I can take 6 people in comfort and still have room for luggage etc. The Lexus, Mercedes, Infinitis, etc of the world can't compare for room. Also the Escalade has a panache, cache, a presense all its own. It is distinctive and not like the clone SUV's you see everywhere. As well, it is truck based, solid as a rock, heavy, sturdy, and reliable. Safety has a lot to do with physics, when bigger hits smaller, who wins?
An Awesome Luxury SUV
The dealership-I am a repeat customer- was helpful and the vehicle exceeded my expectations in luxury and comfort. The exterior design is great, but the added creature comforts inside this next generation of Escalade are amazing. The seats are so comfortable and the instrument panel is very clear and easy to read day and night. I can't praise this SUV enough.
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade
Related Used 2007 Cadillac Escalade SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner