Used 2003 Cadillac Escalade SUV Consumer Reviews

I LOVE IT youknowimcute55 , 09/22/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love this SUV better than anything i have ever owned it is well worth the money, however gas is expensive where i live. I like everything about it. i dont think it should have been $55,000. that is like a house downpayment but i have the money so its alright i guess. Report Abuse

The Slade Rex , 11/21/2006 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle. It sounds like a muscle car when started. The only thing that I don't like is where the heated seat warmer button is. This is because every time I lock the door or open the window, I accidentally hit the stupid heated seat button, and the next thing I know, my butt is on fire (or it feels like it). This is very frustrating. Other than that, the truck is very reliable and has very good performance. It also turns heads. I love the halogen lights as well. Overall this is a great vehicle! Report Abuse

In shop more than driveway SUV Guy , 01/28/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Received the Escalade a couple weeks ago and it has been one problem after another. Mostly Electrical issues, but now the engine is making unusual noises. I had a Navigator, but traded in. Wish I had not. I think I'm going back to the Navigator. Report Abuse

What an SUV, What an SUV I gotta Escalade , 10/25/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The Cadillac Escalade is a very nice SUV even eith gas prices rising. I bought a 2003 White Diamond Escalade and it draws attention when people see it going down the road. It enables me to carry all of my family at once and be comfortable. It also enables me (the driver) to be comfortable and have fun. Truly it is a good, stylish luxury vehicle. Report Abuse