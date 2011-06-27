Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe Consumer Reviews
All cars have the goods and the bads.
My 97 Eldorado is showroom new. I live in Palm Springs California. The car over all has been exceptional. Period. I read these other reviews and Wonder about some comments. First its not really meant to be raced. I have not replaced all these items mentioned from other reviewers. The car has always been kept in the garage. It is the Pearl color with every option. The interior looks as if it just came off the show room floor. You must always take this type of car to the Cadillac dealer. Only they have the correct tools and replacement parts. It is taken once a year for its check up. It drives as if new. It always gets 28 mpg on the highway.
Eldorado ETC
My Eldo was purchased 3 yrs ago w/23k on it. I was 19 when i got it i am now 22 and the car just hit 90k. I have put a decent beating on this car buy flying around and flooring it often and the car has only needed brake pads&rotors. It still runs really strong and looks even better. I am very happy w/the way this car has treated me. No complaints here.
Caddy owner
A few thing have gone wrong, The express down module is broken on the driver side door, Burns a lot of oil. not maintence freindly.
It's a Cadillac
My 97 ETC isn't bad. Of course what you expect for buying a used 16 yr old caddy at 126,*** Miles. New battery, wipers, new set of rims (one was cracked and I couldn't find a replacment, but got current ones from a junk yard for free off a 91 seville:).The Service Light came on for a few weeks then went off, it is a bad O2 sensor and I haven't had $$/time to fix it now. Once in a while, it has a hard WARM start, possible leaky fuel injector ( I hope!). I ordered the service manual (I advise DIY-ers to do this) and I can't wait to start seeing how my N* works. But with gas being over $4, it may become a weekend car and back to the 01 Civic LX for me.
Satisfied
My 97 Eldorado is beautiful. A Peanut butter-top on burgundy, with brand new 2008 Cadillac-Vove Rims, dipped in gold and of course brand spanking new Vove tires. I reside in Los Angeles, California, where everyone show and tell their cars, and although I'm refined my Eldorado holds its own against any fancy car, even Bentleys, in the looks department. I can't say much about my powerful motor, my Cadillac dealer takes care of that stuff, but I will comment on fuel efficiency being up to par and how well my Eldorado takes care of me when I'm out and about on the highways and by- ways.
