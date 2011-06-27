Used 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews
New-Found Love
I bought my '92 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe at an auto auction a little over a month ago for a few hundred dollars. It wasn't my first choice, but I am so glad that I bought it. Best purchase ever. It has it's issues- I've replaced two tires, the exhaust manifold, the instrument panel and the glove box latch. All parts were gotten cheap. Whomever had this car took very good care of it. Mechanically, it is perfect. The leather interior is almost perfect and it drives like a dream. I plan on having this car for as long as it will stay alive. I recommend this car to anyone, especially parents buying for a new driver. Very solid, safe car.
1992 cadillac eldorado
I been driving eldorado (w/ 64000 miles) over 2 months and is been a lot of fun. I like the eldorado so much that i just purchase anoht one for my son. My son wants mine any i will keep the new one (only 57000 miles). The price of 92 eldorados are going down and there is the perfect time to buy them while they last.
Reliable Classic
Gracious, old-fashioned Italianesque (Pininfarina's spirit?) beauty with a classic flair. The handling is very precise and feels crisp and agile -- with quick response of a spiffy little sports car, but with all the safety benefits of a big heavy car. The car is extremely comfortable to drive. The seats are thick and firm and this helps me feel less tired after long trips. I have the sports analog gauge. Still runs on original transmission and 4.9L V8. Past repairs:air suspension, some worn original gaskets & seals, oil pump. Planned:a/c compressor, struts. Otherwise maintenance. I love that pulling trouble codes is built right into the controls. Overall a good, reliable car over the years.
1992 cadillac eldorado
I just bought a 92 eldo w/ 64,570 miles. Repairs:replace motor mount and serpentine belt.
GM repeats
65M miles and its time to replace the main seal, head gasket and 3rd water pump. Stay away from GM product
