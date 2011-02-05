Used 1992 Cadillac Eldorado for Sale Near Me

15 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Eldorado Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
  • 1992 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1992 Cadillac Eldorado

    82,932 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring
    used

    1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    103,601 miles
    No accidents, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac Eldorado Touring
    used

    1996 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    157,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring
    used

    1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    109,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,579

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1997 Cadillac Eldorado

    127,119 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring
    used

    1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    98,594 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1998 Cadillac Eldorado

    153,802 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,783

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1998 Cadillac Eldorado

    158,625 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1999 Cadillac Eldorado

    114,028 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC
    used

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC

    82,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC
    used

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC

    116,531 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,496

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC
    used

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC

    61,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,991

    Details
  • 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC in Black
    used

    2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC

    35,550 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,350

    Details
  • 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC in White
    used

    2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC

    86,050 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $16,988

    Details
  • 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC in White
    used

    2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC

    113,151 miles

    $7,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Eldorado searches:

Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 1992 Cadillac Eldorado

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Eldorado

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Eldorado
Overall Consumer Rating
4.315 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (20%)
New-Found Love
cadiqueen,05/02/2011
I bought my '92 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Coupe at an auto auction a little over a month ago for a few hundred dollars. It wasn't my first choice, but I am so glad that I bought it. Best purchase ever. It has it's issues- I've replaced two tires, the exhaust manifold, the instrument panel and the glove box latch. All parts were gotten cheap. Whomever had this car took very good care of it. Mechanically, it is perfect. The leather interior is almost perfect and it drives like a dream. I plan on having this car for as long as it will stay alive. I recommend this car to anyone, especially parents buying for a new driver. Very solid, safe car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Eldorado
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to