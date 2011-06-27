Used 1990 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews

safe car JENNIEM , 10/21/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had my eldorado for 4 years now and have had absolutley no major problems with it. It has been in three fender benders, which I was rearended, not one time did my car end up with more than a scratch. While the others had body damage. It has power that you wouldn't think an older town car would have. When you push it goes! The interior is roomy and comfortable enough to sleep in if you had to. Great car, I'd recommend it to anyone. even at 180,000 miles it still runs strong and quiet at the same time. Report Abuse

It's a Cadillac. J.D , 12/22/2015 Biarritz 2dr Coupe 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've always loved the small boxie style Cadillac had in the early 90s. Both the 4.5 and 4.9 were the best engines Cadillac Ever built. They were built with what Cadillac stands For Luxury and Dependability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

1990 Cadillac Eldorado cpdhenry , 07/06/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car to be an every day driver to work and back (40 miles a day), and it has been far more than I expected! It has the coldest air of any vehicle I have ever driven (which is nice since I am in Arizona -- and I have driven over 50 different vehicles), and it has more power than I thought it would have!

Unbelievable Quality/ Style for a 24 Yr Old car Robert Garner , 03/31/2015 2dr Coupe 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought mine used as a weekend car as I live in a large metropolitan city and can walk to work and various shopping around my condo, it had 132,000 miles on it and 1.5 years later only up to 133,074, runs like new, everything inside and out looks as if it's 1990, all the digital instrumentation works perfectly, as well as the onboard 1990's computer console (state of the art for the 90's) all I had to replace was the trunk closure motor, (as the trunk closes automatically), my oil change place cannot believe a 24 year old car still looks this good. Have to say well worth the $2800 I paid for it