Used 1990 Cadillac Eldorado for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado

Bose Sound System W/Cassette; Trunk-Mounted 12-Disc Compact Disc Changer; Digital Signal Processing Chrome Over Cast Aluminum Wheels Leather Seats White Diamond Exterior Paint Heated Front Seats Electronic Compass Chrome Wheels 4.6L Spfi Dohc V8 Northstar Engine Federal Emission Requirements Nuance Leather Pwr Reclining Front Bucket Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring is proudly offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Cadillac Eldorado. With less than 109,711mi on this Cadillac Eldorado, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Eldorado Touring. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 1997 Cadillac Eldorado? This is it. Quality and prestige abound with this Cadillac Eldorado Touring. With less than 109,711mi on this Cadillac Eldorado, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Eldorado Touring. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6ET1290VU607498

Stock: VU607498

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020