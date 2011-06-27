Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,956
|$21,935
|$24,930
|Clean
|$18,160
|$21,018
|$23,887
|Average
|$16,569
|$19,184
|$21,801
|Rough
|$14,979
|$17,351
|$19,714
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,294
|$25,375
|$28,473
|Clean
|$21,358
|$24,314
|$27,282
|Average
|$19,487
|$22,193
|$24,899
|Rough
|$17,616
|$20,071
|$22,516
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XF 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,930
|$24,088
|$27,263
|Clean
|$20,051
|$23,081
|$26,122
|Average
|$18,295
|$21,067
|$23,841
|Rough
|$16,538
|$19,053
|$21,559
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XF 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,763
|$20,727
|$23,704
|Clean
|$17,018
|$19,860
|$22,712
|Average
|$15,527
|$18,127
|$20,728
|Rough
|$14,036
|$16,395
|$18,745
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,896
|$26,088
|$29,298
|Clean
|$21,935
|$24,998
|$28,072
|Average
|$20,013
|$22,817
|$25,620
|Rough
|$18,092
|$20,636
|$23,168
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,522
|$22,554
|$25,602
|Clean
|$18,703
|$21,612
|$24,530
|Average
|$17,064
|$19,726
|$22,388
|Rough
|$15,426
|$17,840
|$20,246
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,510
|$23,656
|$26,819
|Clean
|$19,649
|$22,667
|$25,697
|Average
|$17,928
|$20,690
|$23,452
|Rough
|$16,207
|$18,712
|$21,208
Estimated values
2016 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,063
|$25,068
|$28,091
|Clean
|$21,137
|$24,020
|$26,916
|Average
|$19,285
|$21,925
|$24,565
|Rough
|$17,434
|$19,829
|$22,214