2002 Hyundai Sonata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$1,739$2,038
Clean$1,044$1,531$1,795
Average$757$1,116$1,310
Rough$469$702$825
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,503$2,468$2,991
Clean$1,321$2,173$2,635
Average$958$1,585$1,923
Rough$594$996$1,210
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,070$1,938$2,409
Clean$940$1,707$2,122
Average$682$1,245$1,549
Rough$423$782$975
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,122$1,950$2,398
Clean$986$1,717$2,113
Average$715$1,252$1,541
Rough$443$787$970
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,185$1,810$2,150
Clean$1,042$1,594$1,894
Average$755$1,162$1,382
Rough$468$730$870
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,172$1,969$2,402
Clean$1,031$1,734$2,116
Average$747$1,264$1,544
Rough$463$795$972
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,531 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,531 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,044 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,531 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $469 to $2,038, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.