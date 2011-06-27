Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,739
|$2,038
|Clean
|$1,044
|$1,531
|$1,795
|Average
|$757
|$1,116
|$1,310
|Rough
|$469
|$702
|$825
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,503
|$2,468
|$2,991
|Clean
|$1,321
|$2,173
|$2,635
|Average
|$958
|$1,585
|$1,923
|Rough
|$594
|$996
|$1,210
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,070
|$1,938
|$2,409
|Clean
|$940
|$1,707
|$2,122
|Average
|$682
|$1,245
|$1,549
|Rough
|$423
|$782
|$975
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,950
|$2,398
|Clean
|$986
|$1,717
|$2,113
|Average
|$715
|$1,252
|$1,541
|Rough
|$443
|$787
|$970
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,185
|$1,810
|$2,150
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,594
|$1,894
|Average
|$755
|$1,162
|$1,382
|Rough
|$468
|$730
|$870
Estimated values
2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,172
|$1,969
|$2,402
|Clean
|$1,031
|$1,734
|$2,116
|Average
|$747
|$1,264
|$1,544
|Rough
|$463
|$795
|$972