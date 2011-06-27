Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,664
|$2,112
|$2,339
|Clean
|$1,497
|$1,899
|$2,106
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,473
|$1,641
|Rough
|$829
|$1,048
|$1,175
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Hard Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,738
|$2,222
|$2,469
|Clean
|$1,564
|$1,998
|$2,224
|Average
|$1,215
|$1,550
|$1,732
|Rough
|$866
|$1,102
|$1,241
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Soft Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,751
|$2,291
|$2,566
|Clean
|$1,575
|$2,060
|$2,311
|Average
|$1,224
|$1,598
|$1,800
|Rough
|$872
|$1,136
|$1,290
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$1,984
|$2,226
|Clean
|$1,361
|$1,784
|$2,004
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,384
|$1,561
|Rough
|$753
|$984
|$1,118
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,152
|$2,417
|Clean
|$1,471
|$1,936
|$2,177
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,502
|$1,696
|Rough
|$814
|$1,068
|$1,215
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,476
|$1,921
|$2,149
|Clean
|$1,328
|$1,728
|$1,936
|Average
|$1,031
|$1,340
|$1,508
|Rough
|$735
|$953
|$1,080
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$1,946
|$2,194
|Clean
|$1,315
|$1,750
|$1,976
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,357
|$1,539
|Rough
|$728
|$965
|$1,103