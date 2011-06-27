  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo Sport
  4. Used 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,664$2,112$2,339
Clean$1,497$1,899$2,106
Average$1,163$1,473$1,641
Rough$829$1,048$1,175
Sell my 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Hard Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,738$2,222$2,469
Clean$1,564$1,998$2,224
Average$1,215$1,550$1,732
Rough$866$1,102$1,241
Sell my 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Soft Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,751$2,291$2,566
Clean$1,575$2,060$2,311
Average$1,224$1,598$1,800
Rough$872$1,136$1,290
Sell my 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,513$1,984$2,226
Clean$1,361$1,784$2,004
Average$1,057$1,384$1,561
Rough$753$984$1,118
Sell my 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S V6 Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,635$2,152$2,417
Clean$1,471$1,936$2,177
Average$1,142$1,502$1,696
Rough$814$1,068$1,215
Sell my 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S Soft Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,476$1,921$2,149
Clean$1,328$1,728$1,936
Average$1,031$1,340$1,508
Rough$735$953$1,080
Sell my 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport S Hard Top 2WD 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$1,946$2,194
Clean$1,315$1,750$1,976
Average$1,021$1,357$1,539
Rough$728$965$1,103
Sell my 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo Sport near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,361 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,784 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Isuzu Rodeo Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,361 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,784 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,361 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,784 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport ranges from $753 to $2,226, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Isuzu Rodeo Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.