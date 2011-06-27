Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,328
|$34,524
|$37,221
|Clean
|$31,746
|$33,893
|$36,527
|Average
|$30,581
|$32,632
|$35,139
|Rough
|$29,417
|$31,371
|$33,751
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,529
|$31,783
|$34,551
|Clean
|$28,997
|$31,203
|$33,907
|Average
|$27,933
|$30,042
|$32,619
|Rough
|$26,869
|$28,881
|$31,330
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,079
|$41,336
|$44,110
|Clean
|$38,375
|$40,581
|$43,288
|Average
|$36,967
|$39,071
|$41,643
|Rough
|$35,559
|$37,561
|$39,998
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,827
|$31,665
|$33,926
|Clean
|$29,290
|$31,087
|$33,293
|Average
|$28,215
|$29,930
|$32,029
|Rough
|$27,140
|$28,774
|$30,764
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,726
|$32,821
|$35,395
|Clean
|$30,172
|$32,221
|$34,735
|Average
|$29,065
|$31,022
|$33,415
|Rough
|$27,958
|$29,823
|$32,096
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,855
|$43,244
|$46,182
|Clean
|$40,119
|$42,454
|$45,321
|Average
|$38,648
|$40,875
|$43,599
|Rough
|$37,176
|$39,295
|$41,877