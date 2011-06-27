  1. Home
2019 INFINITI Q60 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,328$34,524$37,221
Clean$31,746$33,893$36,527
Average$30,581$32,632$35,139
Rough$29,417$31,371$33,751
Sell my 2019 INFINITI Q60 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,529$31,783$34,551
Clean$28,997$31,203$33,907
Average$27,933$30,042$32,619
Rough$26,869$28,881$31,330
Sell my 2019 INFINITI Q60 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,079$41,336$44,110
Clean$38,375$40,581$43,288
Average$36,967$39,071$41,643
Rough$35,559$37,561$39,998
Sell my 2019 INFINITI Q60 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t PURE 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,827$31,665$33,926
Clean$29,290$31,087$33,293
Average$28,215$29,930$32,029
Rough$27,140$28,774$30,764
Sell my 2019 INFINITI Q60 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 3.0t LUXE 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,726$32,821$35,395
Clean$30,172$32,221$34,735
Average$29,065$31,022$33,415
Rough$27,958$29,823$32,096
Sell my 2019 INFINITI Q60 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,855$43,244$46,182
Clean$40,119$42,454$45,321
Average$38,648$40,875$43,599
Rough$37,176$39,295$41,877
Sell my 2019 INFINITI Q60 with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 INFINITI Q60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI Q60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,172 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,221 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a INFINITI Q60 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI Q60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,172 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,221 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 INFINITI Q60, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 INFINITI Q60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,172 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,221 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 INFINITI Q60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 INFINITI Q60 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 INFINITI Q60 ranges from $27,958 to $35,395, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 INFINITI Q60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.