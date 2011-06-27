  1. Home
2019 Jaguar XF Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,719$37,383$40,653
Clean$34,040$36,655$39,861
Average$32,682$35,200$38,277
Rough$31,324$33,744$36,694
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,473$37,049$40,212
Clean$33,798$36,328$39,429
Average$32,450$34,885$37,862
Rough$31,102$33,442$36,296
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,192$39,066$42,593
Clean$35,484$38,305$41,764
Average$34,069$36,784$40,104
Rough$32,653$35,263$38,445
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,542$31,170$34,392
Clean$27,984$30,563$33,722
Average$26,868$29,349$32,383
Rough$25,751$28,136$31,043
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,357$28,894$32,007
Clean$25,841$28,332$31,383
Average$24,810$27,206$30,136
Rough$23,779$26,081$28,890
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,120$29,690$32,843
Clean$26,589$29,112$32,203
Average$25,528$27,956$30,924
Rough$24,468$26,800$29,644
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,594$28,098$31,170
Clean$25,094$27,551$30,562
Average$24,093$26,457$29,348
Rough$23,091$25,363$28,134
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,801$30,345$33,464
Clean$27,258$29,754$32,812
Average$26,170$28,572$31,509
Rough$25,083$27,391$30,205
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,488$32,143$35,400
Clean$28,911$31,517$34,711
Average$27,758$30,266$33,331
Rough$26,604$29,014$31,952
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,942$33,682$37,043
Clean$30,337$33,026$36,321
Average$29,127$31,715$34,878
Rough$27,916$30,403$33,435
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,488$32,143$35,400
Clean$28,911$31,517$34,711
Average$27,758$30,266$33,331
Rough$26,604$29,014$31,952
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,467$31,083$34,291
Clean$27,910$30,478$33,623
Average$26,797$29,267$32,287
Rough$25,683$28,057$30,951
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,874$29,555$32,843
Clean$26,348$28,979$32,203
Average$25,297$27,828$30,924
Rough$24,246$26,678$29,644
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,341$37,161$40,621
Clean$33,669$36,438$39,830
Average$32,326$34,991$38,247
Rough$30,983$33,544$36,665
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,438$35,197$38,582
Clean$31,803$34,512$37,831
Average$30,535$33,141$36,328
Rough$29,266$31,771$34,825
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,499$31,229$34,577
Clean$27,941$30,621$33,903
Average$26,827$29,405$32,556
Rough$25,712$28,189$31,209
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,825$35,597$38,999
Clean$32,183$34,904$38,239
Average$30,899$33,518$36,720
Rough$29,615$32,132$35,201
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,862$38,726$42,242
Clean$35,161$37,972$41,420
Average$33,758$36,465$39,774
Rough$32,355$34,957$38,128
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,537$32,539$36,222
Clean$28,959$31,906$35,517
Average$27,804$30,639$34,106
Rough$26,649$29,372$32,695
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jaguar XF on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar XF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,984 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,563 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jaguar XF. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jaguar XF and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jaguar XF ranges from $25,751 to $34,392, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jaguar XF is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.