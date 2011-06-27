Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,719
|$37,383
|$40,653
|Clean
|$34,040
|$36,655
|$39,861
|Average
|$32,682
|$35,200
|$38,277
|Rough
|$31,324
|$33,744
|$36,694
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,473
|$37,049
|$40,212
|Clean
|$33,798
|$36,328
|$39,429
|Average
|$32,450
|$34,885
|$37,862
|Rough
|$31,102
|$33,442
|$36,296
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF Sportbrake S Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,192
|$39,066
|$42,593
|Clean
|$35,484
|$38,305
|$41,764
|Average
|$34,069
|$36,784
|$40,104
|Rough
|$32,653
|$35,263
|$38,445
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,542
|$31,170
|$34,392
|Clean
|$27,984
|$30,563
|$33,722
|Average
|$26,868
|$29,349
|$32,383
|Rough
|$25,751
|$28,136
|$31,043
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,357
|$28,894
|$32,007
|Clean
|$25,841
|$28,332
|$31,383
|Average
|$24,810
|$27,206
|$30,136
|Rough
|$23,779
|$26,081
|$28,890
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,120
|$29,690
|$32,843
|Clean
|$26,589
|$29,112
|$32,203
|Average
|$25,528
|$27,956
|$30,924
|Rough
|$24,468
|$26,800
|$29,644
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,594
|$28,098
|$31,170
|Clean
|$25,094
|$27,551
|$30,562
|Average
|$24,093
|$26,457
|$29,348
|Rough
|$23,091
|$25,363
|$28,134
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,801
|$30,345
|$33,464
|Clean
|$27,258
|$29,754
|$32,812
|Average
|$26,170
|$28,572
|$31,509
|Rough
|$25,083
|$27,391
|$30,205
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,488
|$32,143
|$35,400
|Clean
|$28,911
|$31,517
|$34,711
|Average
|$27,758
|$30,266
|$33,331
|Rough
|$26,604
|$29,014
|$31,952
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,942
|$33,682
|$37,043
|Clean
|$30,337
|$33,026
|$36,321
|Average
|$29,127
|$31,715
|$34,878
|Rough
|$27,916
|$30,403
|$33,435
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,488
|$32,143
|$35,400
|Clean
|$28,911
|$31,517
|$34,711
|Average
|$27,758
|$30,266
|$33,331
|Rough
|$26,604
|$29,014
|$31,952
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,467
|$31,083
|$34,291
|Clean
|$27,910
|$30,478
|$33,623
|Average
|$26,797
|$29,267
|$32,287
|Rough
|$25,683
|$28,057
|$30,951
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,874
|$29,555
|$32,843
|Clean
|$26,348
|$28,979
|$32,203
|Average
|$25,297
|$27,828
|$30,924
|Rough
|$24,246
|$26,678
|$29,644
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,341
|$37,161
|$40,621
|Clean
|$33,669
|$36,438
|$39,830
|Average
|$32,326
|$34,991
|$38,247
|Rough
|$30,983
|$33,544
|$36,665
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,438
|$35,197
|$38,582
|Clean
|$31,803
|$34,512
|$37,831
|Average
|$30,535
|$33,141
|$36,328
|Rough
|$29,266
|$31,771
|$34,825
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,499
|$31,229
|$34,577
|Clean
|$27,941
|$30,621
|$33,903
|Average
|$26,827
|$29,405
|$32,556
|Rough
|$25,712
|$28,189
|$31,209
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,825
|$35,597
|$38,999
|Clean
|$32,183
|$34,904
|$38,239
|Average
|$30,899
|$33,518
|$36,720
|Rough
|$29,615
|$32,132
|$35,201
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 30t Portfolio Limited Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,862
|$38,726
|$42,242
|Clean
|$35,161
|$37,972
|$41,420
|Average
|$33,758
|$36,465
|$39,774
|Rough
|$32,355
|$34,957
|$38,128
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XF 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,537
|$32,539
|$36,222
|Clean
|$28,959
|$31,906
|$35,517
|Average
|$27,804
|$30,639
|$34,106
|Rough
|$26,649
|$29,372
|$32,695