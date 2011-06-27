  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,337$25,726$28,432
Clean$22,724$25,053$27,688
Average$21,497$23,707$26,200
Rough$20,271$22,362$24,712
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,764$37,146$39,848
Clean$33,851$36,174$38,805
Average$32,024$34,231$36,720
Rough$30,198$32,288$34,634
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,483$31,271$34,429
Clean$27,734$30,453$33,529
Average$26,238$28,817$31,727
Rough$24,741$27,181$29,925
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,939$29,535$32,475
Clean$26,231$28,763$31,626
Average$24,816$27,217$29,926
Rough$23,400$25,672$28,226
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,800$31,431$34,411
Clean$28,043$30,609$33,511
Average$26,530$28,964$31,710
Rough$25,017$27,320$29,909
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,020$25,332$27,949
Clean$22,416$24,669$27,218
Average$21,206$23,344$25,755
Rough$19,996$22,019$24,293
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,321$27,845$30,704
Clean$24,656$27,116$29,901
Average$23,326$25,660$28,294
Rough$21,995$24,203$26,687
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,282$28,811$31,675
Clean$25,591$28,057$30,846
Average$24,210$26,550$29,188
Rough$22,829$25,043$27,531
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,256$28,815$31,714
Clean$25,566$28,061$30,884
Average$24,186$26,553$29,224
Rough$22,807$25,046$27,565
Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,762$38,673$41,974
Clean$34,823$37,662$40,875
Average$32,944$35,639$38,679
Rough$31,065$33,615$36,482
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Cadillac CTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,416 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,669 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac CTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,416 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,669 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Cadillac CTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,416 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,669 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Cadillac CTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Cadillac CTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Cadillac CTS ranges from $19,996 to $27,949, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Cadillac CTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.