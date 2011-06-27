Estimated values
2018 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,337
|$25,726
|$28,432
|Clean
|$22,724
|$25,053
|$27,688
|Average
|$21,497
|$23,707
|$26,200
|Rough
|$20,271
|$22,362
|$24,712
2018 Cadillac CTS V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$34,764
|$37,146
|$39,848
|Clean
|$33,851
|$36,174
|$38,805
|Average
|$32,024
|$34,231
|$36,720
|Rough
|$30,198
|$32,288
|$34,634
2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$28,483
|$31,271
|$34,429
|Clean
|$27,734
|$30,453
|$33,529
|Average
|$26,238
|$28,817
|$31,727
|Rough
|$24,741
|$27,181
|$29,925
2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$26,939
|$29,535
|$32,475
|Clean
|$26,231
|$28,763
|$31,626
|Average
|$24,816
|$27,217
|$29,926
|Rough
|$23,400
|$25,672
|$28,226
2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$28,800
|$31,431
|$34,411
|Clean
|$28,043
|$30,609
|$33,511
|Average
|$26,530
|$28,964
|$31,710
|Rough
|$25,017
|$27,320
|$29,909
2018 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$23,020
|$25,332
|$27,949
|Clean
|$22,416
|$24,669
|$27,218
|Average
|$21,206
|$23,344
|$25,755
|Rough
|$19,996
|$22,019
|$24,293
2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$25,321
|$27,845
|$30,704
|Clean
|$24,656
|$27,116
|$29,901
|Average
|$23,326
|$25,660
|$28,294
|Rough
|$21,995
|$24,203
|$26,687
2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$26,282
|$28,811
|$31,675
|Clean
|$25,591
|$28,057
|$30,846
|Average
|$24,210
|$26,550
|$29,188
|Rough
|$22,829
|$25,043
|$27,531
2018 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$26,256
|$28,815
|$31,714
|Clean
|$25,566
|$28,061
|$30,884
|Average
|$24,186
|$26,553
|$29,224
|Rough
|$22,807
|$25,046
|$27,565
2018 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$35,762
|$38,673
|$41,974
|Clean
|$34,823
|$37,662
|$40,875
|Average
|$32,944
|$35,639
|$38,679
|Rough
|$31,065
|$33,615
|$36,482