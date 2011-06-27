  1. Home
Used 2006 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews

5(78%)4(13%)3(5%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.6
88 reviews
awsome car

dds, 12/07/2009
27 of 29 people found this review helpful

recently i bought a 2006 CTS 2.8L i'm a mechanic for GM and i love this car!!. and 2.8L does compete with the 3.6L, there is hardly any chance of feeling the 60hp difference other than racing purposes. which buy the CTS-v not the 3.6L or 2.8L. they are poor in the snow if not treated properly (drive for the conditions) I have a corvette as well and people who compare 3.6L and 2.8L engine clearly don't know what a real sports car feels like. or are that ignorant, to do these type of comparisons. thank you to all the people who took the car for what it is made for and not blow it out of proportion, remember it is a four door sedan with a V6 either of them 3.6L or 2.8L. all an all beautiful car

It makes we wanna SHOUT!!!

dobyns, 03/21/2012
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

This CTS is so much fun to drive my wife and I have to debate every day who is going to drive it that day. With its' sporty exterior I turn heads every where I go. The factory sound system is amazing quality. The seats are extremely comfortable and the dual climate zones make it even better. My 3 children never complain of being squished in the back seat since we have gotten it and I don't have to worry about their safety with the 6-point airbag system. I think I am falling in love all over again! (Don't tell my wife) LOL

CTS Lemon

cadictsawful, 04/16/2013
42 of 47 people found this review helpful

I loved my CTS when I got it in 2006 because it was so beautiful. It never had a lot of power and the "traction control" would come on each time I pulled out from a stop. I could live with that. I started having issues around the 2nd year... most of which was covered. Now I am at year 7 and I have had nothing but issues for 2 years. I have had to put several thousand dollars in for repairs. Rear differential broke TWICE, Air bag issue, Wipers don't work, catalytic converter, misfires all the time, purge valve, spark plugs, and the list goes on. I still owe 4K because it was a lease at first. Shouldn't a Caddy last at least a decade or 120000 miles? Very sad and disappointing.

So fun to drive, it should be illegal!

kcindenver, 11/29/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

With sport handling package it corners like it's on rails. Handling, braking, acceleration, nimble turning radius, easy to park, great gas mileage. This car really is a blast to drive. I'm hooked! Very tight, no rattles, great reliability. Yes, it does turn heads! I'm happy to buy American. I love it even more than I expected I would. Recommend a CTS with no reservations.

problem car

jim, 04/16/2010
19 of 24 people found this review helpful

Factory Goodyears were noisy and bad handling. Replaced at 20k. Torque converter went at 28k, fuel pump replaced at 31k. Bad in winter or on wet roads, no more rear wheel drive cars.

