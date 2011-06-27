Used 2006 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews
awsome car
recently i bought a 2006 CTS 2.8L i'm a mechanic for GM and i love this car!!. and 2.8L does compete with the 3.6L, there is hardly any chance of feeling the 60hp difference other than racing purposes. which buy the CTS-v not the 3.6L or 2.8L. they are poor in the snow if not treated properly (drive for the conditions) I have a corvette as well and people who compare 3.6L and 2.8L engine clearly don't know what a real sports car feels like. or are that ignorant, to do these type of comparisons. thank you to all the people who took the car for what it is made for and not blow it out of proportion, remember it is a four door sedan with a V6 either of them 3.6L or 2.8L. all an all beautiful car
It makes we wanna SHOUT!!!
This CTS is so much fun to drive my wife and I have to debate every day who is going to drive it that day. With its' sporty exterior I turn heads every where I go. The factory sound system is amazing quality. The seats are extremely comfortable and the dual climate zones make it even better. My 3 children never complain of being squished in the back seat since we have gotten it and I don't have to worry about their safety with the 6-point airbag system. I think I am falling in love all over again! (Don't tell my wife) LOL
CTS Lemon
I loved my CTS when I got it in 2006 because it was so beautiful. It never had a lot of power and the "traction control" would come on each time I pulled out from a stop. I could live with that. I started having issues around the 2nd year... most of which was covered. Now I am at year 7 and I have had nothing but issues for 2 years. I have had to put several thousand dollars in for repairs. Rear differential broke TWICE, Air bag issue, Wipers don't work, catalytic converter, misfires all the time, purge valve, spark plugs, and the list goes on. I still owe 4K because it was a lease at first. Shouldn't a Caddy last at least a decade or 120000 miles? Very sad and disappointing.
So fun to drive, it should be illegal!
With sport handling package it corners like it's on rails. Handling, braking, acceleration, nimble turning radius, easy to park, great gas mileage. This car really is a blast to drive. I'm hooked! Very tight, no rattles, great reliability. Yes, it does turn heads! I'm happy to buy American. I love it even more than I expected I would. Recommend a CTS with no reservations.
problem car
Factory Goodyears were noisy and bad handling. Replaced at 20k. Torque converter went at 28k, fuel pump replaced at 31k. Bad in winter or on wet roads, no more rear wheel drive cars.
Sponsored cars related to the CTS
Related Used 2006 Cadillac CTS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade