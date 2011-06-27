Estimated values
1993 Nissan 240SX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,308
|$5,850
|$7,756
|Clean
|$2,038
|$5,180
|$6,872
|Average
|$1,499
|$3,841
|$5,103
|Rough
|$959
|$2,501
|$3,334
Estimated values
1993 Nissan 240SX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,378
|$5,919
|$7,824
|Clean
|$2,100
|$5,242
|$6,932
|Average
|$1,545
|$3,886
|$5,148
|Rough
|$989
|$2,531
|$3,363
Estimated values
1993 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,049
|$5,650
|$7,585
|Clean
|$1,810
|$5,003
|$6,720
|Average
|$1,331
|$3,709
|$4,990
|Rough
|$852
|$2,416
|$3,260
Estimated values
1993 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,432
|$5,734
|$7,513
|Clean
|$2,148
|$5,078
|$6,656
|Average
|$1,579
|$3,765
|$4,943
|Rough
|$1,011
|$2,452
|$3,229
Estimated values
1993 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,114
|$5,531
|$7,370
|Clean
|$1,867
|$4,898
|$6,530
|Average
|$1,373
|$3,632
|$4,849
|Rough
|$879
|$2,365
|$3,168