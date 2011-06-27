Estimated values
1996 Suzuki X-90 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$559
|$1,180
|$1,496
|Clean
|$498
|$1,051
|$1,337
|Average
|$376
|$794
|$1,021
|Rough
|$254
|$537
|$704
Estimated values
1996 Suzuki X-90 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$534
|$1,148
|$1,460
|Clean
|$476
|$1,023
|$1,305
|Average
|$359
|$773
|$996
|Rough
|$243
|$523
|$687