Estimated values
1993 Porsche 968 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,201
|$9,946
|$11,439
|Clean
|$6,392
|$8,852
|$10,187
|Average
|$4,774
|$6,665
|$7,683
|Rough
|$3,156
|$4,477
|$5,179
Estimated values
1993 Porsche 968 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,598
|$6,890
|$8,664
|Clean
|$3,194
|$6,132
|$7,716
|Average
|$2,385
|$4,617
|$5,819
|Rough
|$1,577
|$3,101
|$3,922