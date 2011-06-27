Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
2018 3.6 AWD
I haven't experienced the jerky transmission shift problems at low speed. Perhaps because I also turn off the auto stop/start function which is unrefined (very similar to our 2016 Audi A6 3.0T). The driving dynamics, technology and value have been as advertised. But fit and fitness needs work (loose rear quarter rubber seal, climate control panel popping out). At least my dealership experience has been excellent. The car lacks the blistering speed of our 2016 Audi A6 but just as buttery smooth (perhaps slightly more than that A6). And the hushed cabin, technology and the way this large car handles a twisty road, on the standard steel suspension, are rather impressive.
Perfect Purchase
I have not been this excited about one of My Cadillacs since my first Northstar purchase in the late 1990s. I usually purchase used Cadillacs. I have had a 1976 Seville, 1997 SLS, 2000 STS, 2003 STS, 2007 STS AWD, 2013 XTS platinum. Most purchased three years old with low mileage. I now decided because of the Super Cruise feature to purchase New. I located the color, and model I wanted , drove 112 miles one way, and bought the White over Black CT6 platinum, I now own. I purchased it after a drive around the block. I traded my 2013 XTS platinum in, received 0% five year money, and drove home. 55 miles of which I went hands free, on super cruise. I have had Adaptive cruise for some time now, so I was used to everything, except letting go of the wheel. It was fantastic. The V-6 TT is right there as well. I have 1960s muscle cars that cannot beat it. I decided to drive the CT6 to my home in Louisiana 938 miles away from my usual residence. My wife, and I drove 600 miles the first day 85% of which was hands free. The whole round trip I drove hands free 1600 miles, Best 33 miles to a gallon, average 28. Through St louis in driving rain, and all. My wife said it beat every other Cadillac for front seat comfort. Finally the best massage in town on all four seats. I have peole at work that go out at lunch time just for that experience. The stereos have been so good for so long it is difficult to say, however the 34 speaker system , we love it as well. We both look very forward to the upcoming V-8 , I will opt for the 500 horse unit as I like the looks of that vehicle better. Thanks Cadillac for another great experience every time I decide to take this car. Did I forget to mention , It is fun again to take an automobile trip. Fun to drive 80 miles or so for dinner. Thanks Again. Ken Deill
Best Full Size Luxury For the Money!
After hearing and reading all the stuff people where saying about the CT6 I decided to buy one. It wasn't easy since a lot of reviews where complaining about "vibrations felt on steering during acceleration" to "Suspension not being smooth enough all kinds of stuff, after finally getting one I can say most of those reviews where just hatting on the CT6. There is some vibration felt under extreme acceleration but to anyone that has owned an AWD vehicle if you say you have never felt this you are lying they all do it, before getting this CT6 I had a S550 AWD same feeling when picking up speed under hard acceleration, some reviews compared it to the junk Audi A6, had one of those junks too always at dealer for problems with vibrations, electrical stuff battery use to drain, trim on doors and pillars coming off, nav screen stopped working and weird noises from AWD system under hard accelerations and or turning at low speeds, after just 16mo. of ownership decided to take it to the nearest carmax and get rid of it, not to mention the trade value on the A6 was less than 45% after 16 mo. : (.. The Benz was a lot better than Audi very smooth and not as much vibration, the only problem was the electronic suspension other than that great car. I test drove the Lexus and I can't believe why people make such a big deal about that car, the LS 500 felt like driving a Ford Econoline felt very heavy and not mannered at all during lane changes, lots of tire noise at highway speeds and seats are not comfortable at all they are very hard rear are a little better but still for the price tag there is no comparing. Some websites say "the CT6 competition Offers more technology and options" well thats a lie, none of the ones I mentioned above had any of the options the Premium Luxury CT6 offers and even if you get the top of the line Lexus, Audi or Mercedes you still don't get the same technology you get with the CT6, Panaray Bose, Active Chassis and steering, wifi , night vision and not to mention Supercruise the best. There are a few flaws to the CT6 1. Engine should have more HP, even though it gets up and going very well . 2. Transmission on AWD model shifts hard at low speeds sometimes, not all the time but I do have a lead foot. 3. Start / Stop Technology is annoying I think Luxury cars shouldn't have this period or at least a setting where you can turn it off period never to come on again at next ignition cycle. Other than that there is nothing at the time that bothers me, fits all the stuff I have to carry for my 3 kids , car is very safe all of the safety and driver awareness stuff works great, Heads up display is great you see all the warnings there , auto parking feature is cool and works perfect, love the night vision and the 360 cameras record any disturbance to the car and records you trips. Great Car Overall and so far it's been great, Getting an average of 29.9 MPG but I mostly do highway.
Cadillac CT6 SEDAN BETTER THAN ANY SUV
My family is tall and this CT6 gives much more height than any SUV - including XT4, 5 and Audi's. The car drives wonderfully and is quite and comfortable. I think it is a shame that SUVs are everywhere - I am more than happy with a luxury sport sedan - something no SUV can deliver.
After One Month - The Good The Bad and The Ugly
My previous 4 cars have been in order Volkswagen Phaeton and a 2011 Hyundai Genesis, a 2013 Hyundai Genesis and a 2015 Hyundai Genesis. I have been driving my 3,6L Luxury Cadillac CT6 for 2,000 miles so far. My first driving impression is that for a large car, it drives much smaller. The steering is very precise and the car is definitely a point and shoot driver. To me that is a HUGE win. When cruising down the road it is quiet and silky. It's definitely the most serene car I've owned in my 65 years up until about 70 MPH. I think at higher speeds the Genesis G80 is quieter. This is my first Cadillac though because I've always despised floaty boat like drivers and that's how I always remember them. This is most definitely not that. Color me surprised. I actually test drove it when it was suggested by my favorite sales guy who moved from the Hyundai store to a Cadillac store. I fully intended on buying a Genesis G80 Sport and was waiting for one to arrive in a color I liked. (it never did) Hyundai needs to fix that. It lost a sale over the fact that a vehicle in anything other than gray or black was never available. But when I drove the Cadillac I fell in love with the ride. My hot buttons are Safety, Quiet and Handling. I will not stand for a car that wallows. The Cadillac checked all the boxes. I have had this, as I said, for one month and now comes the ugly. The car has been to the dealer more in one month than my three Genesis' combined did over 8 years. The initial quality problems, while not big issues shouldn't happen and I will list them. 1.) The console cover once fell right off in my hands when opening it. It was replaced under warranty. The fact is, it is the smallest center console I ever saw besides. It's almost a joke. Not a deal killer for sure but all the same. 2.) The right front wheel had a big gouge in it. It was replaced but I had to go back to the dealer a 2nd time because the air pressure monitor stopped working in that wheel after replacing it. 3.) When the car goes into 4 cylinder mode there is a vibration that seems like either the timing is off a little or their is a torque converter shudder. It is almost imperceptible. But I feel it. On the plus side, it doesn't go into 4 cylinder mode often. I find it hard to believe that Cadillac engineers designed it to drive that rough in 4 cylinder mode. My dealer doesn't feel its out of spec. 4.) The drivers seat is squeaking. It normally doesn't start until I have a few miles in and the car is warmer but it is getting increasingly bad. If I bounce my butt up and down I can make it sound like a cheap motel bed. When driving it is apparent when I hit a bump or corner. This just bugs the crap out of me and I am going to end up getting it fixed or shoot the car. I also think the dealer prep was lazy. I had to have them work on both my windshield and side view mirrors because of some kind of residue that made my windshield look sandblasted and the side view mirrors smudged and dirty looking. I tried resolving these myself with window cleaner and scrubbing to no avail. I don't know what they used but it's mostly OK now. I will say, once these issues are taken care of I will absolutely LOVE the car. But these niggling issues should not exist on a $65,000 car. That said, I love the drive, the quiet and the value. Would I buy it again? At this price point you aren't going to get another car that offers the quiet, size, the comfort and the safety, combined with the precision steering on anything like this. In short, if I don't buy a Genesis G80 Sport, my next option would be this. For reference, I test drove Acura, Audi (I own an A5 Cabriolet) Volvo, Genesis G80 Sport, Kia Stinger (wife vetoed that one) Buick Regal Wagon and Honda Accord. The Genesis does fall a little short on the Interior materials compared to the Cadillac. But the Genesis has a better infotainment system and real knobs for the radio and A/C controls. I'll call it a toss-up at this point. But if the Genesis had just a bit better interior it would have won out. UPDATE: More time has passed and I think it's time to say it like it is, I'm sorry I made the purchase. Very sorry. Here's my beef with this car. Any time it goes into 4 cylinder mode it virtually rumbles. HORRIBLE! The dealer says it's normal. I call BS. Second, and I'm sure they will fix it. Or at least I hope they will, the drivers seat squeaks worse and worse the longer I own it. How in the heck do they validate seats that squeak like these do? The infotainment system needs tweaking. The lack of buttons means there are always, and I mean always, going to be fingerprints all over that big beautiful 10 inch screen. Now these things may seem small to you, but when you are the owner and driving it, they matter. Especially the seats and the rumble. I'm sorry I made this purchase. I regret it. I should have bought a Genesis G80 Sport.
