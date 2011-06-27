Used 2001 Cadillac Catera Sedan Consumer Reviews

Still perfect after 100,000 miles Heckofaman , 04/08/2008 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This has been a great car and a real bargain. Mine was purchased as a low mileage certified car and is still flawless after over 100k miles driven over some very rough Detroit freeways. I have every option including sunroof, factory chrome wheels, rear sunshade, and Bose system...and every thing works. The dealer has replaced small items like the headlights under warranty and has done a good job of normal maintenance without ever overcharging or suggesting unnecessary service [I've owned a BMW 6 Series that always needed expensive service]. The ride is firm enough without being harsh...good even over Detroit's rough roads, and the steering is still tight. MPG = 28 highway at 75 MPH+ Report Abuse

It's my own fault David H Myers , 02/18/2015 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful After my wife totalled my Chrysler 300, she bought a 2001 Catera from our mechanic. The sold it to us for $600 + $2,400 in repairs. It seemed OK at first. I suppose I shoudn't have let her buy such an old car. The water pump went, then the fuel pump, then the key lock. As stated by others, the sunroof has a mind of its own. I am spending, on average, about $600 / month to keep this thing on the road. It still needs from front end work. They don't make the part for the electronic anti-theft key anymore; mechanic had to order the part from MO. I have put my wife to task to do something about this thing. We have to get rid of it. Getting rid of it was one of the six happiest days of my life. They don't call it a Cadillac Caterrible for nothing. I dumped it. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

PERFECT CAR - NO PROBLEMS PAveL , 05/01/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought cadillac almost year ago with 86k miles. sport package, winter package, xenon headlights, bose audio, 17 inch rims and many more. ABSOLUTLY NO PROBLEMS WITH THE CAR!!! Vehicle in great shape without breaking the budget. perfect car for every day luxury transportation. Reliable and comfortable.

Excellent car! car5car , 06/18/2014 8 of 11 people found this review helpful It is a good car. People never change timing belts, check oil and antifreeze and then complain about engine failure. Some other problems, which were solved are very common for other cars: ignition coils die all the time on Fords and Nissans, valve cover gaskets need to be replaced on Toyotas. All reliability problems were solved by GM by 2000. 2000 and 2001 are reliable cars.