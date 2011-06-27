  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(41)
2001 Cadillac Catera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, fun to drive, comfortable seats.
  • No manual transmission, troubled history, several worthy competitors cost less.
Cadillac Catera for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,090 - $2,618
Edmunds' Expert Review

An average entry-level luxury sport sedan in a category full of above-average competitors.

Vehicle overview

Cadillac was the first domestic luxury automaker to attack the entry-level market head-on with the introduction of the Catera. After its first full year on the market, Catera rolled up sales of 25,411 units, making it the most successful launch of an entry-luxury model in U.S. history to date. Based on the European-market Opel Omega MV6, the Catera features a 200-horsepower, 3.0-liter DOHC V6 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Built in Russelsheim, Germany, the Catera is touted by Cadillac as a blend of the best of German and American engineering.

Alas, Cadillac encountered a number of stumbling blocks after the Catera's launch. First-year cars suffered serious electrical problems. An attempt to install standard side airbags in 1998 was a complete failure: thousands of Cateras sat in the dockyard for months waiting to have the flawed systems removed before finding their way to dealerships. In 1999, imports didn't begin until six months into the new model year when a redesigned fuel tank was deemed problematic. And last year wasn't any better when problems at the factory forced the delay of the 2000 version. Furthermore, despite rear-wheel drive and a powerful engine, Catera didn't appeal to enthusiast drivers who wanted a manual transmission.

After tidying up the design and fine-tuning the suspension last year, Cadillac continues attempts to remove the tarnish from the Catera nameplate by adding vented rear disc brakes, OnStar's new version 2.6 and a Solar Protect windshield to the Catera and Catera Sport.

Outside, the Catera's sheetmetal remains unchanged; The Catera Sport's cabin has been tweaked this year, downgrading the 10-way power driver's seat to an eight-way power seat that mirrors that of the passenger.

2001 Highlights

OnStar 2.6 in-vehicle safety, security and information service, vented rear disc brakes and the Solar Protect windshield are now standard on all models. The Catera Sport receives new seats, and projector beam headlamps are now standard on the base Catera.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Cadillac Catera.

5(36%)
4(27%)
3(17%)
2(15%)
1(5%)
3.8
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still perfect after 100,000 miles
Heckofaman,04/08/2008
This has been a great car and a real bargain. Mine was purchased as a low mileage certified car and is still flawless after over 100k miles driven over some very rough Detroit freeways. I have every option including sunroof, factory chrome wheels, rear sunshade, and Bose system...and every thing works. The dealer has replaced small items like the headlights under warranty and has done a good job of normal maintenance without ever overcharging or suggesting unnecessary service [I've owned a BMW 6 Series that always needed expensive service]. The ride is firm enough without being harsh...good even over Detroit's rough roads, and the steering is still tight. MPG = 28 highway at 75 MPH+
It's my own fault
David H Myers,02/18/2015
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
After my wife totalled my Chrysler 300, she bought a 2001 Catera from our mechanic. The sold it to us for $600 + $2,400 in repairs. It seemed OK at first. I suppose I shoudn't have let her buy such an old car. The water pump went, then the fuel pump, then the key lock. As stated by others, the sunroof has a mind of its own. I am spending, on average, about $600 / month to keep this thing on the road. It still needs from front end work. They don't make the part for the electronic anti-theft key anymore; mechanic had to order the part from MO. I have put my wife to task to do something about this thing. We have to get rid of it. Getting rid of it was one of the six happiest days of my life. They don't call it a Cadillac Caterrible for nothing. I dumped it.
PERFECT CAR - NO PROBLEMS
PAveL,05/01/2009
I bought cadillac almost year ago with 86k miles. sport package, winter package, xenon headlights, bose audio, 17 inch rims and many more. ABSOLUTLY NO PROBLEMS WITH THE CAR!!! Vehicle in great shape without breaking the budget. perfect car for every day luxury transportation. Reliable and comfortable.
Excellent car!
car5car,06/18/2014
It is a good car. People never change timing belts, check oil and antifreeze and then complain about engine failure. Some other problems, which were solved are very common for other cars: ignition coils die all the time on Fords and Nissans, valve cover gaskets need to be replaced on Toyotas. All reliability problems were solved by GM by 2000. 2000 and 2001 are reliable cars.
See all 41 reviews of the 2001 Cadillac Catera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Cadillac Catera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Cadillac Catera

Used 2001 Cadillac Catera Overview

The Used 2001 Cadillac Catera is offered in the following submodels: Catera Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

