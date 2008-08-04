Used 2001 Cadillac Catera
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior, fun to drive, comfortable seats.
- No manual transmission, troubled history, several worthy competitors cost less.
Edmunds' Expert Review
An average entry-level luxury sport sedan in a category full of above-average competitors.
Vehicle overview
Cadillac was the first domestic luxury automaker to attack the entry-level market head-on with the introduction of the Catera. After its first full year on the market, Catera rolled up sales of 25,411 units, making it the most successful launch of an entry-luxury model in U.S. history to date. Based on the European-market Opel Omega MV6, the Catera features a 200-horsepower, 3.0-liter DOHC V6 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Built in Russelsheim, Germany, the Catera is touted by Cadillac as a blend of the best of German and American engineering.
Alas, Cadillac encountered a number of stumbling blocks after the Catera's launch. First-year cars suffered serious electrical problems. An attempt to install standard side airbags in 1998 was a complete failure: thousands of Cateras sat in the dockyard for months waiting to have the flawed systems removed before finding their way to dealerships. In 1999, imports didn't begin until six months into the new model year when a redesigned fuel tank was deemed problematic. And last year wasn't any better when problems at the factory forced the delay of the 2000 version. Furthermore, despite rear-wheel drive and a powerful engine, Catera didn't appeal to enthusiast drivers who wanted a manual transmission.
After tidying up the design and fine-tuning the suspension last year, Cadillac continues attempts to remove the tarnish from the Catera nameplate by adding vented rear disc brakes, OnStar's new version 2.6 and a Solar Protect windshield to the Catera and Catera Sport.
Outside, the Catera's sheetmetal remains unchanged; The Catera Sport's cabin has been tweaked this year, downgrading the 10-way power driver's seat to an eight-way power seat that mirrors that of the passenger.
2001 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Cadillac Catera.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- handling & steering
- appearance
- ride quality
- driving experience
- seats
- maintenance & parts
- value
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- lights
- warranty
- interior
- sound system
- climate control
- transmission
- oil
- doors
- fuel efficiency
- electrical system
- wheels & tires
- emission system
- road noise
- dashboard
- acceleration
- spaciousness
- brakes
Most helpful consumer reviews
This has been a great car and a real bargain. Mine was purchased as a low mileage certified car and is still flawless after over 100k miles driven over some very rough Detroit freeways. I have every option including sunroof, factory chrome wheels, rear sunshade, and Bose system...and every thing works. The dealer has replaced small items like the headlights under warranty and has done a good job of normal maintenance without ever overcharging or suggesting unnecessary service [I've owned a BMW 6 Series that always needed expensive service]. The ride is firm enough without being harsh...good even over Detroit's rough roads, and the steering is still tight. MPG = 28 highway at 75 MPH+
After my wife totalled my Chrysler 300, she bought a 2001 Catera from our mechanic. The sold it to us for $600 + $2,400 in repairs. It seemed OK at first. I suppose I shoudn't have let her buy such an old car. The water pump went, then the fuel pump, then the key lock. As stated by others, the sunroof has a mind of its own. I am spending, on average, about $600 / month to keep this thing on the road. It still needs from front end work. They don't make the part for the electronic anti-theft key anymore; mechanic had to order the part from MO. I have put my wife to task to do something about this thing. We have to get rid of it. Getting rid of it was one of the six happiest days of my life. They don't call it a Cadillac Caterrible for nothing. I dumped it.
I bought cadillac almost year ago with 86k miles. sport package, winter package, xenon headlights, bose audio, 17 inch rims and many more. ABSOLUTLY NO PROBLEMS WITH THE CAR!!! Vehicle in great shape without breaking the budget. perfect car for every day luxury transportation. Reliable and comfortable.
It is a good car. People never change timing belts, check oil and antifreeze and then complain about engine failure. Some other problems, which were solved are very common for other cars: ignition coils die all the time on Fords and Nissans, valve cover gaskets need to be replaced on Toyotas. All reliability problems were solved by GM by 2000. 2000 and 2001 are reliable cars.
Sponsored cars related to the Catera
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Cadillac Catera a good car?
Is the Cadillac Catera reliable?
Is the 2001 Cadillac Catera a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2001 Cadillac Catera?
The least-expensive 2001 Cadillac Catera is the 2001 Cadillac Catera 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,305.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $31,305
What are the different models of Cadillac Catera?
More about the 2001 Cadillac Catera
Used 2001 Cadillac Catera Overview
The Used 2001 Cadillac Catera is offered in the following submodels: Catera Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2001 Cadillac Catera?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2001 Cadillac Catera and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2001 Catera 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2001 Catera.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2001 Cadillac Catera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2001 Catera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2001 Cadillac Catera?
Which 2001 Cadillac Cateras are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Cadillac Catera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2001 Cadillac Catera.
Can't find a new 2001 Cadillac Cateras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac Catera for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,800.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,967.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2001 Cadillac Catera?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
Related Used 2001 Cadillac Catera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles