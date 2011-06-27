  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1990 Cadillac Brougham Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

5.7-liter engine is optional, but when only ordered with trailer towing or Coachbuilder packages. ABS is standard. Composite headlights and new front bumper update Brougham's dated styling. Can't forget to mention the new standard padded vinyl roof, can we? Rear styling is updated as well.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cadillac - The American Standard
Caddy Boy,04/17/2006
I am 17, since I was about 7 this car has always been in my mind, as a car I want to drive! After owning a Lincoln Town Car, I saw this car on the lot, and I had to have it. Mechaically it its a dream. Gas consumption...well that's a differnt story. But the style and beauty make up for it. It starts up every morning. It needs basic work. Mine has low miles at 83,000, but they are supposed to last.
The car that will take you back home
Roman,04/13/2002
I purchased this vehicle in 1994, All I can say is it served me faithfully. Besides general maintenance and a little rust by the door handles the only thing I replaced was the water pump. Until now the vehicle is still running great!
All American Cadillac
Garry,03/15/2007
I purchased it used and have enjoyed it from day one. It's very smooth and comfortable even at 17 years old. The only major repair that I had to make was the conversion of the A/C to R134. It is tough on gasoline, but my car payment is $0, so who cares. It's built like a tank, rides like silk and feels safe as a house. Say what you will, I'd buy this boat over a Honda/Toyota twice over. This one is still "The Standard of the World".
4th Cadillac
DeeJay ,03/02/2009
I purchased this car from my late neighbor's daughter. I had owned a 1989 Brougham since new and drove it 269,000 in 18 years. Even though my 1990 had the same drivetrain (ie: 307) as my 1989, this one had more responsive power. I got much better mileage. I had class 2 hitches (3500 lbs) on both. Velour interior.The previous owner had a $3500 K7000 Transmission job done at 30,500 miles in Nov 1993! He also had the F gear and pinion bearings replaced at 62,000 miles in April, 1997. The ECM went at 80,000 in May, 1999. I bought the car from the estate in 2008 with 92,000 miles.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3200 rpm
Safety

  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Cadillac Brougham Overview

The Used 1990 Cadillac Brougham is offered in the following submodels: Brougham Sedan. Available styles include D'elegance 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

