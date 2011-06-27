I purchased it used and have enjoyed it from day one. It's very smooth and comfortable even at 17 years old. The only major repair that I had to make was the conversion of the A/C to R134. It is tough on gasoline, but my car payment is $0, so who cares. It's built like a tank, rides like silk and feels safe as a house. Say what you will, I'd buy this boat over a Honda/Toyota twice over. This one is still "The Standard of the World".

