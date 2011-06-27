  1. Home
Used 1991 Cadillac Brougham Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
Measurements
Length221.0 in.
Curb weight4282 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.5 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Black
  • Sapphire Black
