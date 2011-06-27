  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Brougham
  4. Used 1990 Cadillac Brougham
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Cadillac Brougham Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Brougham
Overview
See Brougham Inventory
See Brougham Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/550.0 mi.375.0/550.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3200 rpm140 hp @ 3200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.
Measurements
Length221.0 in.221.0 in.
Curb weight4283 lbs.4283 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.5 cu.ft.19.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base121.5 in.121.5 in.
Width76.5 in.76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Maple Red
  • Sable Black
  • Maple Red
  • Sable Black
See Brougham InventorySee Brougham Inventory

Related Used 1990 Cadillac Brougham info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles