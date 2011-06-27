Used 1990 Cadillac Brougham Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|375.0/550.0 mi.
|375.0/550.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|255 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|255 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 3200 rpm
|140 hp @ 3200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|59.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.4 in.
|55.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.4 in.
|59.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|221.0 in.
|221.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4283 lbs.
|4283 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.5 cu.ft.
|19.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Wheel base
|121.5 in.
|121.5 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
|76.5 in.
Related Used 1990 Cadillac Brougham info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles