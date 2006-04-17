Used 1990 Cadillac Brougham for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to present this 1991 Cadillac Brougham for your consideration. This upscale luxury car is in excellent condition and one of the nicest examples out there. The owner of the car spent over 13 thousand dollars on the car making it perfect and the receipts reflect this. The bumpers and door handles have also been rechromed. The car is finished in white over a blue interior and shows exceptionally well. Highlights include electronic climate control, cruise control, tilt and telescopic steering wheel/column, power seats, power locks, power windows, AM/FM/Cassette, self closing trunk, cold air intake, power brakes, power steering, air conditioning. The 5.0v8 runs strong and the automatic transmission functions as it should. The Cadillac Brougham was a line of luxury cars manufactured by the Cadillac Motor Car Division of General Motors from the 1987 through 1992 model years and was previously sold from 1977 to 1986 as the Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham.Originally used for a single horse drawn enclosed carriage for 2-4 people, the “Brougham” owes its name to British statesman, Henry Brougham. Cadillac first used the name in 1916 to designate an enclosed 5-7 passenger sedan body style. The 1987 Brougham was built at the Clark Street Cadillac Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan, as the Fleetwood Brougham had been in 1985-86. Before the shift to the Arlington Assembly plant in Arlington, Texas, some early model year 1988s were produced at Detroit Assembly in late 1987 and construction continued at Arlington through 1992.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1991 Cadillac Brougham .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DW54E0MR726786

Stock: B3315 G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

