Estimated values
1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,245
|$1,621
|Clean
|$483
|$1,103
|$1,436
|Average
|$355
|$818
|$1,066
|Rough
|$228
|$532
|$697
Estimated values
1991 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,358
|$1,621
|Clean
|$771
|$1,202
|$1,436
|Average
|$567
|$891
|$1,066
|Rough
|$363
|$580
|$697
