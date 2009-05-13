Used 1996 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Skylark Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport

    14,179 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,587

    Details
  • 1995 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1995 Buick Skylark Custom

    61,011 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Custom

    169,839 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $984

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Skylark searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1996 Buick Skylark

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Skylark

Read recent reviews for the Buick Skylark
Overall Consumer Rating
4.115 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (47%)
  • 3
    (20%)
Piece of junk
JP2009,05/13/2009
I bought this car in 2005 as a first car from a friend that was very reliable, i knew he would not rip me off. At first it was great and handled well and was fairly good for being a 1996. I must say i have had so many problems with this car. It doesnt start, i hate to turn it over twice everytime i get in it. It has had tons of faulty electical problems, to the point where my car wouldnt start for 3 months and i took it to 5 different mechanics!! Over all i have had nothing but problems with this car and put WAY to much money into it. It also only has 70,000 miles on it right now so it is not like it has alot of miles. there is not reason it shoudl be this bad other than it is old.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Skylark
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to