Used 1996 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me

I bought this car in 2005 as a first car from a friend that was very reliable, i knew he would not rip me off. At first it was great and handled well and was fairly good for being a 1996. I must say i have had so many problems with this car. It doesnt start, i hate to turn it over twice everytime i get in it. It has had tons of faulty electical problems, to the point where my car wouldnt start for 3 months and i took it to 5 different mechanics!! Over all i have had nothing but problems with this car and put WAY to much money into it. It also only has 70,000 miles on it right now so it is not like it has alot of miles. there is not reason it shoudl be this bad other than it is old.

