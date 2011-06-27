  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1991 Buick Skylark
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Buick Skylark Custom Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Skylark
Overview
See Skylark Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.4/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length180.0 in.
Curb weight2692 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Camel Beige
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • White
  • Slate Gray
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
See Skylark Inventory

Related Used 1991 Buick Skylark Custom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles